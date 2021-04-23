CJI Bobde wanted Shah Rukh Khan to mediate in Ayodhya case: Laywer

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, who demits office on Saturday, had reached out to actor Shah Rukh Khan to facilitate the resolution of the Ayodhya title dispute through mediation, senior advocate Vikas Singh disclosed on Friday.

Speaking at the virtual farewell of the outgoing CJI, Singh revealed that justice Bobde sought his assistance in roping in Shah Rukh Khan since the lawyer knew the actor well.

“While he (justice Bobde, as a member of the Ayodhya bench) was in very initial stages of the mediation, he was of the firm view that Ayodhya dispute should be resolved through mediation... just see his commitment to the mediation process that he asked me since I knew the family of Shah Rukh Khan very well, whether Shah Rukh Khan will be interested in participating in the mediation if the mediation were to go forward,” Singh, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said during the address.

Singh added that he spoke to Khan, who was “more than willing” to be a part of the mediation process since he felt the best way forward is when Hindus and Muslims can live together peacefully in this country and when there is complete religious harmony.

“He (Khan) suggested that the foundation stone of the Hindu temple should be laid by some prominent Muslims and foundation stone of the mosque be paid by prominent Hindus. Unfortunately, the mediation did not go ahead,” lamented Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan did not respond to queries seeking comment .

A five-judge bench in the Supreme Court, comprising then CJI Ranjan Gogoi and justices Bobde, Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, had in March 2019 ordered mediation for exploring the possibility of amicable resolution of the land dispute. It constituted a three-member mediation committee which included former top court judge FM Ibrahim Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and senior advocate Sriram Panchu. The panel was given the liberty to include more mediators or seek assistance of anyone.

Narrating the entire episode, Singh told HT that he rang up Shah Rukh Khan, who was initially reluctant to be a part of the contentious dispute but later agreed to assist in any fruitful manner.

“I had to persuade him that it is the Supreme Court that wanted his assistance, and so he agreed. He was always of the view that Hindus and Muslims must live peacefully and with mutual respect. It is then he came out with a suggestion if the mediation goes forward, one of the ways forward could be to have the first brick of the temple be put by some renowned Muslims and vice versa. However, the mediation never lifted off the ground,” said Singh.

Singh also disclosed another “secret” between him and justice Bobde.

“I wanted to sell my Harley Davidson bike. Everyone knows justice Bobde is a bike enthusiast. I was on a flight with him when I told him I wanted to sell my bike. The CJI said he would want to buy it, and I sent it to him for a trial. I told him it is heavy but justice Bobde replied he has been riding bikes since his childhood. It was because of that bike he had a fall and the chief justice got an injured femur. He told me the fall was not because of the weight of the bike but because of its side-stand,” said Singh.

Singh told HT that the injury not only delayed the Ayodhya hearings by at least four weeks in 2019, but he had to also look out for another buyer.