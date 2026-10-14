Sacked JNU professor refutes sexual harassment charges as BJP steps up suspension demand

“They expect people from Manipur and the Northeast in general to remain silent, docile and submissive…That is why they are trying to silence me, but they will not succeed…I am telling you, this has been a ‘witch hunt’ from the very beginning,” Akoijam, who was a professor at JNU’s School of Social Sciences, said, adding that he would challenge his dismissal legally.

Congress Lok Sabha MP and expelled Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) faculty member Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Tuesday refuted the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him, terming the entire process a “witch hunt” driven by political vendetta to silence his voice on Manipur and the Northeast, even as a group of women MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met President Droupadi Murmu and sought his suspension from Parliament.

Terminated after students' complaints The controversy follows JNU’s decision on October 9 to terminate the services of Akoijam, after at least 11 students lodged complaints against him in May, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) against him in connection with the allegations on a complaint by university’s chief security officer.

Akoijam, who represents Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency, argued that the allegations against him concern academic issues rather than sexual harassment and that the inquiry into the allegations disregarded established rules and procedures.

Also Read I JNU teachers’ body questions professor’s dismissal after sexual harassment charges, calls decision ‘hasty’

“The matter concerns academic issues and pedagogy. How does that become a sexual harassment case? It simply does not stand. They knew that, which is why they manipulated the entire process,” Akoijam said.

After meeting Murmu on Tuesday, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Roop Kumari Choudhary said the President had assured the delegation that she would have the matter investigated. “The President has assured us that she will have the matter investigated and ensure appropriate action is taken,” she said.