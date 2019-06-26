Rahul Gandhi rejects MPs appeal to reconsider resignation as Congress chief

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday rejected appeals by the party’s MPs to continue as the party chief.

At the Congress Parliamentary party meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi stuck to his decision to quit despite appeals by the MPs, sources said.

MPs were not the only ones to appeal to Gandhi to remain the party chief. Outside his residence, members of the Youth Congress and party workers also held a demonstration urging him to take back his resignation and continue as the party’s president.

According to the sources, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari told the Wayanad MP that the party takes collective responsibility of the Congress’ drubbing in the recent general elections and that the party chief is not the one to be blamed, ANI reported.

At the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25, Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign from the post of party president following the Congress’ dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where it won 52 seats while the BJP returned to power with an even bigger tally of 303 seats.

Gandhi has maintained that there has to accountability while refusing to take back his offer of resignation despite several leaders repeatedly requesting him to change his mind.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 12:30 IST