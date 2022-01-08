CPI-M central committee meeting begins in Hyderabad

The three-day conclave of the central committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Hyderabad began on Friday to discuss the draft political resolution that would be adopted at the party’s all-India meeting to be held at Kannur in Kerala in April.

The central committee meeting being held at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram was attended by its top leaders including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar, politburo member Prakash Karat, and senior leaders S Ramachandran Pillai, Brinda Karat, B V Raghavulu and Subhashini Ali.

In all, as many as 96 members from across the nation took part in the deliberations.

Yechury told reporters that the central committee meeting would release the draft political resolution for a public debate after the deliberations. “The party leaders can go through the resolution and send their views, suggestions, amendments and opinions to the central committee, within a month,” he said.

Stating that the CPI (M) would follow the principles of internal democracy, the party general secretary said the draft resolution would be adopted at the all-India conference to be held in Kerala after incorporating all the amendments and suggestions.

He said the three-day meeting would also discuss the strategy to be adopted by the party in the forthcoming elections to five state assemblies. Besides, the party would discuss other national and international issues, implementation of liberalisation policies and farmers’ fight on various issues.

On Saturday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address a meeting of the Telangana Malayalee Association through virtual mode and take representations on their issues.

