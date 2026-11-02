Cyclone Murasu: Heavy rainfall in northern parts of TN; at least 11 flights cancelled

It is about 200km east-northeast of Chennai, 210km east-southeast of Nellore, 270km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 220km east-southeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), and 260km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), the notification said.

According to an update shared by the regional meteorological centre, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-north-westwards with a speed of 25 kmph.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts experienced heavy rainfall as Cyclone Murasu headed towards the coast of Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

When and where was Cyclone Murasu expected to make landfall?

When and where was Cyclone Murasu expected to make landfall?

Also Read:Another cyclonic storm brewing over Bay of Bengal, likely to hit Andhra Pradesh by November 3

“It is very likely to move north-westwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during 11:30pm on November 2, to early hours 4am on November 3,” the bulletin said.

Flights affected

At least eleven flights have been cancelled on Monday, an update shared by the Chennai Airport said.

Accordingly, eleven flights operating between Chennai-Vijayawada, Chennai-Rajahmundry, Chennai-Kadapa, Chennai-Tiruchirappalli have been cancelled, Chennai Airport said.

“In view of the adverse weather conditions due to the cyclone Murasu the following flights have been cancelled. Passengers are requested to contact the concerned airline for further information and assistance,” the notification said.

Also Read: After Arnab, IMD tracks second weather system over Andaman Sea; depression likely by October 31

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner Sameeran said there has been no major incidents and no one was shifted to relief camps despite widespread rainfall was experienced over last night in various parts of the city.

“There were minor inundations in a few pockets of North Chennai, but still traffic is moving smoothly. All the subways are open and the tree fall complaints would be attended to,” he said.