Daily brief: 7 trekkers go missing in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

7 trekkers go missing in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag, SDRF sends chopper for rescue

Seven trekkers have gone missing on the Pandav Shera trek route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district at a height of around 4500 metres, officials said. Read more

UP govt says no women employee can be made to work at night without consent

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said no women worker in the state was bound to work before 6am and after 7pm without their consent. Read more

At least 31 die in church stampede in southern Nigeria

At least 31 people died in Nigeria on Saturday during a stampede at a church in the southern Rivers state, a police spokesperson said. Read more

'I am a Majnoo': Pak PM Shehbaz tells court during money laundering case hearing

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called himself a 'Majnoo' while testifying on Saturday in a special court hearing in the 16 billion Pakistan rupee laundering case against him. Read more

Pic of dishevelled Akshay Kumar from set surfaces online, fans call it first look from Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake

Actor Akshay Kumar featured in a new and unseen photo, from what appeared to be the sets of a film, shared by a fan account online. Read more

'Kohli doesn't play that shot. Patidar played it and got a 4': Ex-RCB star makes unique observation on Virat's struggles

The Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the 2022 Indian Premier League on Friday, when they faced a seven-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. Read more

Shraddha Kapoor makes case for the chic little white dress in trendy outfit for new photoshoot: See pics inside

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has a broad sense of style that can't be categorised into one specific category. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON