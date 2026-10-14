Delhi Half Marathon on Oct 18 to have ‘minor refinements’ as Open 10K route changed, metro to start at 3.30 am

The organisers of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on Wednesday confirmed that the event would go ahead as scheduled in the national capital, with minor changes to race routes and arrangements amid ongoing protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be conducted in Delhi on Sunday, October 18. (PTI) The date of the half marathon, scheduled for October 18, remains unchanged. However, the Open 10K race will start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7.35 am instead of Sansad Marg, with its route revised accordingly. “As part of the final preparations, minor refinements are being made to the Half Marathon route, while the Open 10K will now start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 07:35 AM, with its route revised accordingly, instead of starting from Sansad Marg,” the organisers said in a statement.

“With race day almost here, preparations continue in close coordination with the relevant authorities. Every decision centres on the safety and experience of our runners and the wider community,” they added. The organisers said race-day arrangements were being aligned with the changes and detailed information would be communicated to participants through official channels. Delhi Metro to start services at 3.30 am on four lines on Sunday The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin services at 3.30 am on Sunday on the Red, Yellow, Blue and Violet lines to facilitate participants travelling to the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18. Also Read | Protests kept 2.6 million commuters off Metro; 258 stations fully operational: DMRC tells SC In a statement on Wednesday, the DMRC said trains on these four lines would operate at 15-minute intervals between 3.30 am and 4.15 am. The frequency would then change to 20 minutes between 4.15 am and 6 am, after which services would follow the regular Sunday timetable.