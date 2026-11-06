Delhi Metro revises timings on Diwali; services to start 1 hour early on 3 lines, last train at 10pm

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin services an hour earlier on three metro lines and advance the departure of the last train across all lines by an hour on Diwali, November 8, 2026. A huge rush of commuters is seen at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station as passengers turn to the Delhi Metro amid the ongoing strike by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) personnel in New Delhi, India. (Hindustan Times)

In a post on X, the DMRC announced that metro services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines, which usually begin at 7 am on Sundays, will commence at 6 am from their respective terminal stations.

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Delhi Metro to start services an hour early on three lines on Diwali “Last metro train service to commence at 10:00 pm (instead of routine 11:00 pm) from terminal stations of all lines on Diwali,” it said.

On the occasion of Diwali, metro services on the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden - Krishna Park Ext. & Majlis Park – Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka Kakrola - Dhansa Bus Stand), which normally commence at 7:00 AM on Sundays, will begin one hour earlier at 6:00 AM from terminal stations, the DMRC said.

The last metro train service will commence at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all metro lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the usual last train departure timing of 11:00 PM.