Delhi-based creator Amir Shokeen arrested over racial abuse of Tripura youth

A Delhi-based social media creator, Amir Shokeen, has been arrested on Thursday over allegations of racially abusing and humiliating a youth from Tripura. The arrest follows an investigation into a video of the alleged incident that circulated on social media and triggered widespread criticism. The complaint called for an FIR to be registered wherever warranted by the facts and applicable legal provisions. (HT photo)

Delhi Police registered a case after taking suo motu cognisance of the video and began investigating the allegations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt told PTI that Shokeen was a bad character of the Sadar Bazar area and had previously been involved in multiple cases of brawling.

Tripura students' forum seeks action The Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSFD), in a complaint dated October 21 addressed to the Joint Commissioner of Police, SPUNER, called for an urgent and impartial investigation into the video.

The forum alleged that the footage showed a person from Tripura being subjected to sexual assault, harassment and humiliating treatment by a social media content creator. It named Amir Shokeen's Instagram account as allegedly linked to the incident and sought verification of the identity and role of the account operator, as well as others who may have participated in or recorded the alleged incident.

The complaint further alleged that the video contained racially derogatory remarks directed at the individual and a demeaning reference to Tripura, causing distress among members of the state's community.

The forum urged the police to take appropriate legal action and preserve electronic evidence, including the original recording, metadata, account details and upload history. It also sought measures to protect the person concerned from further harassment or intimidation.

The complaint called for an FIR to be registered wherever warranted by the facts and applicable legal provisions.

Kiren Rijiju, Manik Saha condemn alleged incident The video has drawn condemnation from political leaders across party lines, including Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who have called for action against the content creator.

In a post on X, Rijiju said action would be taken against Shokeen and that the Delhi and Tripura Police would ensure accountability.

"This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Manik Saha has directed the Tripura director general of police to coordinate with Delhi Police over the matter.