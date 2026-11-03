Dispute over ‘spicey noodles’ turns violent at Bengaluru eatery; 4 held for assaulting Assamese workers

Four men have been held for allegedly assaulting three Assamese workers at a fast-food outlet in Bengaluru after they complained that the noodles served to them were too spicy, police said on Monday. A group of men allegedly in an inebriated state confronted the Bengaluru eatery staff over the spice level of the noodles, (Unsplash/representational image)

The incident occurred late on October 29 at an eatery in Doddathoguru, under the Electronic City police station limits, they said.

CCTV footage of the alleged assault also surfaced online, showing the men attacking the workers.

According to police, a group of men allegedly in an inebriated state confronted the staff over the spice level of the noodles, following which an argument broke out.

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The confrontation escalated with the accused allegedly knocking the workers to the ground and punching and kicking them. A bystander who intervened to stop the assault was also attacked, a senior police officer said.

Following a complaint from the victims, the Electronic City police registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) and initiated an inquiry to identify those involved.

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The police subsequently traced and apprehended four men -- Ravi Kumar (31), Puttaswamy (35), Manohar (31) and Siddaraj, all residents of Doddathoguru.

They were served notices under relevant legal provisions and released pending further inquiry, police said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.