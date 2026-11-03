The confrontation escalated with the accused allegedly knocking the workers to the ground and punching and kicking them. A bystander who intervened to stop the assault was also attacked, a senior police officer said.
Following a complaint from the victims, the Electronic City police registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) and initiated an inquiry to identify those involved.
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Home/India News/Dispute Over ‘spicey Noodles’ Turns Violent At Bengaluru Eatery; 4 Held For Assaulting Assamese Workers