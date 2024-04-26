DK Shivakumar's daughter to join politics? Aisshwarya's reply after casting her vote | Watch

Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, the daughter of Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, said she has no intentions to join politics. After casting her vote in Bengaluru, Aisshwarya DKS Hegde said, “I have no intentions (to join politics). I am an educationist and I am happy doing that. Everyone needs to work in different fields to make India proud, and I am working in a field that is required right now.” Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, the daughter of Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar,(ANI)

Aisshwarya DKS Hegde also backed her uncle and Congress MP DK Suresh, who is contesting from the Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency. DK Suresh is the only Congress MP from Karnataka. In the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, BJP swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

After casting her vote, Aisshwarya DKS Hegde said, “It's about the country today. If only the country grows, I or any other individual will grow…. I don't know about Congress (in the Lok Sabha elections), but I am very confident that I will celebrate with my uncle on June 4."

Watch the full video here:

Aisshwarya tied the knot with Amartya Hegde, son of late Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha and grandson of BJP leader SM Krishna, in 2021.

As voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha began on Friday, DK Shivakumar urged first-time voters to “go for a change” as the BJP has been in power at the Centre for a decade and to give his party, the Congress a chance.

"Karnataka is going to poll; the state is giving very big results and people are very happy as whatever we said in the last elections we have delivered. Women are cutting across the party line, all of them are favouring us and I thank all of them. For the first-time voters- the youth of this country, I have to say that Congress has put up a beautiful manifesto. You have to make a change as it is needed, you have given 10 years and now let's go for a change," DK Shivakumar said.

He also asserted that the Congress will cross 20 seats out this time in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bengaluru South constituency Tejasvi Surya cast his vote in Bengaluru and said the Congress might not win more than 30 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Karnataka is voting on 14 seats on Friday in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The second phase has 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 States/Union Territory, including 13 in Rajasthan, 20 in Kerala, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur, and Jammu & Kashmir.