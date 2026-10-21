‘Does BJP want Opposition votes to split?’ Annamalai backs CJP's right to protest

In a lengthy X post, Annamalai backed his stance on ongoing protests and asked if the BJP was trying to give the CJP “free publicity” or trying to “split Opposition votes” by trying to target the outfit.

In a post on X, Annamalai said that in questioning the violation of due process of law, one “would be called names, and a barrage of attacks would follow, including being labelled a Foreign Agent.”

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai yet again defended the CJP's right to protest on Wednesday, and criticised the government and Delhi Police over their handling of demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Why did Annamalai ask whether the BJP was giving CJP free publicity?

Why did Annamalai ask whether the BJP was giving CJP free publicity?

Annamalai said that in a 2011 speech, then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi had vowed to go to Delhi and “wage a war” when the police cracked down on a peaceful anti-corruption protest. “In my opinion, what the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it,” Annamalai said.

Also Read | Annamalai backs questions raised by CJP, says 'arrests will only make them stronger’

Drawing contrast with the present, Annamalai said one could be “jailed indefinitely” or their a Special Executive Magistrate would “play circles” when asked to deal with such cases.

His remarks came days after a SEM court extended the judicial custody of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Notably, they were released on Wednesday.

Annamalai slams attacks over backing protests The former Tamil Nadu BJP chief said he was constantly attacked after he backed NEET protests but didn't pay heed to the criticism and focussed on issues in Tamil Nadu instead.

"I also, in a way, enjoyed this as it would quickly remove the tag of me being a BJP B Team and sent to TN as a Dhurandhar," he added.

In the post, Annamalai highlighted that, as he mentioned on Tuesday, he may not "agree with the tactics of the CJP", but if "you ask me whether they have a right to oppose/argue/protest on an issue that they think is important?"

"I would categorically say - YES," he added.

Annamalai poses questions to Centre Taking an aim at the Centre, Annamalai questioned the de-notification of Delhi's Jantar Mantar as a protest site; the powers granted to an Assistant Commissioner of Police acting as a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM); and the officer's alleged delay in a bail hearing on October 19.

He also sought to know why eight sureties were rejected and whether any action had been taken against Delhi Police over the alleged use of pellet guns and violations of standard operating procedures during the NEET protests earlier in June-July.

"Has no BJP karyakarta in Delhi violated any bond conditions during the previous Congress and AAP governments. I trust the same Delhi police were then also when barricades were jumped and orders disobeyed? How were they dealt with then? Like this? Definitely - NO."

Also Read | No Jantar Mantar protest call until it remains de-notified: CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to court

‘Is BJP giving CJP free publicity?’ In the X post, Annamalai, also talked about the burning of a cockroach effigy during Dusshera celebrations in Delhi. "No surprises here. It was led by a BJP MLA, Ashok Goel," he said. The leader questioned if the BJP aimed at splitting opposition votes by strengthening the CJP.

He said, "My question again is: is the BJP opposing the CJP or giving it free publicity? Does it want the opposition votes to split by making CJP a bigger player? At this rate, the CJP couldn’t have asked for a better PR team, even if it had paid for one!"

Also Read | ‘Suddenly we hear about regime change’: Delhi HC during CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's plea hearing

Further backing his stance, Annamalai also said that he not only supported the CJP's right to protest but also questioned the Congress over their SIR protest.

The former BJP leader urged the government to do away with the “anti-national” rhetoric, stressing that the party has been in power for years now and controls key domains like the FCRA, central probe agencies and embassies.

"It’s honestly very tiring and boring to see all protests and statements against the central government being called as anti-national and funded by forces outside," he added.