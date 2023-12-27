Evening brief: Pro-Kannada protests in Bengaluru; Rajnath's ‘win people’s hearts' message to soldiers, all latest news

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), advocating for Kannada, staged a massive protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Their demand: every business in Karnataka must display signage and nameplates in the local language. Today, they initiated a demonstration insisting on businesses meeting the government's requirement of having 60 percent Kannada on their nameplates. The event, termed a "public awareness protest" and led by KRV state president TA Narayan Gowda, reportedly took a violent turn when some activists damaged English-language signboards. KRV members damaged flower pots outside Bengaluru's Mall of Asia, along with vandalizing and spraying black ink on English signboards. Dig deeper Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) members vandalize an advertising board of a business establishment during a protest to minimalise the usage of English and promote the native language in banners and signboards, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Savitha)

More news on this: Pro-Kannada protests force closure of two Bengaluru malls: Report Dig deeper

Shopkeepers must ensure 60% Kannada in signboards: Bengaluru civic body Dig deeper

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed his unwavering confidence in the Indian Army's capability to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit to review the security situation, Singh emphasised the importance of avoiding any actions that could harm Indian citizens, urging troops to remain cautious. He highlighted soldiers' responsibility to win the trust of the people while fulfilling their duty to safeguard the nation. Singh's day-long visit to Rajouri and Jammu followed a terrorist ambush in Poonch, where four soldiers were killed and three were injured. His remarks came after the discovery of three men found dead in suspicious circumstances near the ambush site last week. Dig deeper

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

More news on this: After Poonch ambush: ‘Custodial deaths’: Brigadier among 3 officers shifted Dig deeper

Latest News

9 killed, 30 injured in separate fog-induced road accidents in UP Dig deeper

Five of Andhra family among 6 people killed in deadly car crash in Texas Dig deeper

India News

Congress to launch national poll campaign with rally in Nagpur tomorrow Dig deeper

India records 109 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1. Which states recorded maximum infections? Dig deeper

Global Matters

Hollywood faced heightened attention as a security concern emerged following the throwing of a suspicious device at a residence, causing a minor fire. The event took place on Firmount Crescent after midnight on Wednesday, triggering a rapid reaction from local authorities. Upon receiving a report, law enforcement swiftly responded to evaluate the situation and safeguard the neighborhood. Both police personnel and firefighters hurried to the location, showcasing their dedication to community safety. Their prompt action led to the successful extinguishing of the small fire, preventing potential harm and property damage. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the triumph of his recent movie Dunki. During a session titled Ask SRK on his X (previously Twitter) account, the actor engaged with numerous fans, discussing various aspects of Dunki and even facing queries about his recent releases like Pathaan and Jawan. Known for his wit, Shah Rukh delivered amusing and clever responses as always. Additionally, a fan reminded him about Salman Khan's birthday, prompting an epic reply from Shah Rukh. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh wrote, "Just lost at a VR game to the lil one. Need to recharge and go back and win. Need some happy 20 questions for happy answers to recoup, regroup and do a rematch. #AskSRK quick one for 15 mins. ASK!!" A fan asked how he deals with the nonsense that is written about him, and Shah Rukh said, "Ha ha u have heard the saying ‘opinions are like ______s, everyone has one!’ I work on belief not on opinions my friend." Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

As the year draws to a close and a new one awaits, it's that juncture where we reflect on the highlights, the challenges, and the wisdom gained from the past year. It's a moment to trade the negativity of the departing year for optimism, joy, and aspirations for a brighter future as we embrace the fresh start ahead. The onset of a new year brings a surge of hope and eagerness to begin anew. It's a time for resolutions, pledges, and setting goals, carrying forward the lessons learned while nurturing hope for the days ahead. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

KL Rahul displayed remarkable composure and determination in his innings, facing challenging bowling and unfavorable weather conditions to secure his 8th Test century in the opening match against South Africa in Centurion. This marked his second century at this venue, a distinction no overseas cricketer had previously achieved. Rahul achieved his century in 133 balls, showcasing a blend of defensive skill and aggressive batting across both days of the Test. Notably, this match marked Rahul's debut as the designated wicketkeeper-batsman in Test cricket. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.