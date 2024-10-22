Evening brief: RG Kar victim's father claims 'tremendous mental pressure'; Delhi's new anti-pollution measures, & more

The father of the Kolkata doctor who was raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital wrote a letter to union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, saying he and the victim's mother had been going through "tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless". They urged the minister to spare a few minutes for meeting them."I am (the) father of Abhaya and I am writing to respectfully request an appointment with you at your convenience or any other location as you may suggest. After that heinous unforeseen incident happened to our daughter, we have been going through tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless now," the father of the late doctor wrote in the letter.Dig Deeper People protest with junior doctors demanding justice for the RG Kar victim and change in the healthcare system (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced a series of anti-pollution measures in Delhi, a day after Commission for Air Quality Monitoring (CAQM) implemented GRAP-II measures in the capital. Addressing a press conference, Rai said he would write to his counterparts in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, urging them not to send diesel buses to Delhi. Rai's announcement comes as the national capital grapples with deteriorating air quality. On Tuesday, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category with 27 monitoring stations falling in the red zone, the Central Pollution Control Board said. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

World's most polluted city has an AQI of 394. It's not Delhi Dig Deeper

Delhi: Man claims 'wife is transgender', moves high court seeking medical examination Dig Deeper

India News

TMC's Kalyan Banerjee suspended for a day over ‘unruly conduct’ at JPC Waqf meeting Dig Deeper

NIA court frames charges against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi for anti-CAA agitation Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Ernst & Young fires dozens of US staff for cheating on professional training courses: ‘Just bizarre’ Dig Deeper

Charlamagne tha God bursts into laughter over Lara Trump's wild claim about Donald: 'That's ridiculous' Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kriti Sanon has come a long way as she completed a decade in her acting journey. The actor recently recalled how she was recognised as “Tiger Shroff's heroine” after her Bollywood debut film Heropanti. Kriti, in an interview with The Indian Express said that it took her years to get rid of the label. Kriti, while reflecting on her acting career stated that, “It didn’t take me that many years to get my first break. At the time of Heropanti, though people knew Tiger and that the movie marked his launch, the director and producer treated the movie as launching two new faces. I got the quintessential Bollywood heroine moment too, with songs and everything.” Dig Deeper

It's Trending

In a proactive step to boost passenger safety, Japan will introduce hundreds of specially designed umbrellas on its trains, equipped with canopies made from blade-resistant material. This initiative comes in response to a rise in knife attacks in recent years, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced security measures for commuters. The new umbrellas aim to provide an additional layer of protection, reflecting the country's commitment to ensuring the safety of its public transport users amidst growing concerns over violent incidents. This initiative marks a significant effort to foster a safer travel environment for all passengers. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.