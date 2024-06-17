 Evening briefing: Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on Manipur conflict; Know what is Kavach anti-collision system | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Evening briefing: Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on Manipur conflict; Know what is Kavach anti-collision system

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2024 06:36 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Manipur. This is the first such high-level meeting by the central government after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected to power earlier this month. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC Three Core HS Sahi, Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh and Assam Rifles DG Pradeep Chandran Nair joined the meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block, Delhi. Dig Deeper

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Manipur, in New Delhi, Monday(PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Manipur, in New Delhi, Monday(PTI)

At least 15 people died and over 50 were left injured after a goods train rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express train which was headed to West Bengal's Kolkata. This once again brought attention to the Kavach anti-collision system, set to be installed across all the rail routes across the country. Kavach, which is a made-in-India system for trains specifically designed to prevent collisions, is not yet installed on the train tracks in Darjeeling, where the Kanchanjunga Express train accident happened. Dig Deeper

Latest News

BJP leader dies during protest against Karnataka petrol-diesel prices hike

BJP declares by-poll candidates to 4 assembly seats in West Bengal

India News

West Bengal train accident: Railway official says loco pilot disregarded signal 

Congress top brass meet at Kharge’s residence to decide on Rahul Gandhi’s LS seat

Global Matters

Australia-bound plane's engine catches fire mid-air, lands in New Zealand

Gordon Ramsay shares harrowing cycling accident, advocates for helmet use after lucky escape

Entertainment Focus

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to ‘hard launch’ her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal. They have set a wedding date -- June 23 -- leaving many fans wondering about her groom-to-be. As fans get curious to know more about Zaheer, we dig up a little to get to know her boyfriend, who she has been dating for the past seven years. Read on to know more about him. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Alessandro Michele, in a surprise move, released his first resort collection for Valentino today. The designer is best known for his maximalist designs featuring bold prints, intricate embroidery, and mixed textures. His debut collection for the Roman Maison features ready-to-wear looks and is called Avant les Débuts. The carefully curated release shocked and surprised the internet, including the fashion world. See how the netizens reacted. Dig Deeper

Trending

On his month-long trip to India, German TikTok star Noel Robinson danced to numerous songs on streets, on trains, in the market, inside the stadium, and elsewhere across several Indian cities. He even performed the viral Gajgamini walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and “Bibbojaan” has approved it. Dig Deeper

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Kanchanjunga Express Accident LIVE, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

