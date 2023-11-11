Evening briefing: BJP's jab at Ashok Gehlot over Dausa rape; 3 killed in fire at Srinagar's Dal Lake

Reacting to a minor's rape by a police official in Rajasthan's Dausa, the BJP on Saturday launched a scalding attack on the Congress, saying the Ashok Gehlot government's slogan is ‘save the rapists’. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a counterattack at the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is "number one" when it comes to atrocities against women. "A shocking case of brutal rape of a 4 year old innocent has come to the fore in Rajasthan. Notably, the Rajasthan Police and administration got into 'action' to institutionally save the accused! On the one hand, PM Modi campaigns for 'Beti Bachao', on the other hand, the Gehlot Govt's slogan is 'Balaatkari Bachao' ('Save the Rapists')," BJP wrote on X. Dig Deeper Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (ANI/File)

More on Dausa rape: Police sub inspector arrested for allegedly raping 4-yr-old girl in Rajasthan. Dig Deeper

Protest erupts in Rajasthan's Dausa after cop allegedly raped 4-yr-old girl. Dig Deeper

Three persons were killed in a fire that gutted houseboats in Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake on Saturday, PTI reported citing officials. The charred bodies were recovered in the early hours of Saturday near ghat number nine, they said. The deceased included a man and a woman, while the gender of the third victim's gender could not be ascertained so far. Their identification was also being ascertained, according to PTI. At least five houseboats were reduced to ashes in the fire that broke out early Saturday morning. The fire, believed to have originated from a houseboat at Ghat number 9, quickly spread and engulfed four adjacent houseboats, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

‘Free education to girls from poor families, gas cylinders at ₹450 for select’: BJP releases manifesto for MP poll. Dig Deeper

Minor earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Delhi-NCR. Dig Deeper

Supreme Court to amend term ‘sex worker’ in handbook on gender stereotypes. Dig Deeper

India News

'Cong's own character filled with...': BJP slams Jairam Ramesh's PM Modi remark. Dig Deeper

Watch: Huge crowd seen at Delhi-UP border ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja. Dig Deeper

‘Kya main sabka dulhabhai hoon’: Owaisi on nikahnama poster; 'Modi photo not working'. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Columbia University suspends pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups amid protests. Dig Deeper

‘Major terror bid foiled’: Pak officials arrest 5 TTP, LeJ terrorists in Punjab. Dig Deeper

Ukraine's capital Kyiv comes under air attack, blasts heard. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

In the 2023 World Cup, Rohit Sharma stands as the fifth highest run-scorer with 442 runs in 8 matches. Beyond mere statistics, his impact is unparalleled, evident in his strike rate of 122, the best among the top five run-scorers. Each of Rohit's innings has been impactful, contributing significantly to India's victories. Coach Rahul Dravid lauds Rohit's leadership, emphasizing his exemplary starts that set the tone for victories. Dravid commends Rohit's captaincy skills, highlighting his respect and influence within the team. As India faces the Netherlands, Rohit aims to continue his stellar form before the semi-final against New Zealand. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently spoke about the state of films in Bollywood that glorify stalking as a form of wooing a woman. As per a report by The Times of India, Kiran cited the example of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali as examples. As per the report by The Times of India, Kiran spoke around the subject to say how stalking was glorified in many Bollywood films as wooing a woman. Talking about this, she mentioned the film Kabir Singh, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Kiran also gave the example of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali to explain her point further. Dig Deeper

Health and Fitness

India's national capital, New Delhi, experienced 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality for two weeks this year starting October 28, with crop residue burning in Punjab and some other states adjacent to Delhi raising the pollution issue but nothing was happening at the ground level. Air quality dips in Delhi ahead of winter every year, when cold air traps pollutants from a variety of sources including vehicles, industries, construction dust and agricultural waste burning. Medical experts stated that inhaling Delhi's polluted air was akin to the detrimental impact of smoking around 10 cigarettes daily. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mansi Poddar, Founder of Heal Grow Thrive Foundation, Psychologist, Psychotherapist and Healing Advocate, revealed, For many people pollution causes not only physical symptoms but also triggers what is now known as climate anxiety." Dig Deeper

