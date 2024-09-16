Evening briefing: Dhankhar after SC's ‘caged parrot’ remark; Taliban suspends polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that the institutions including the Election Commission and investigative agencies perform their duties under “tight situations”, cautioning that an observation can “despirit” them. According to a PTI report, Dhankhar said that one needs to be “extremely cautious” about the country's institutions that are robust and work independently under the rule of law with suitable checks and balances. The vice president's remarks have come against the backdrop of a Supreme Court judge observing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must dispel the notion of it being a “caged parrot”. Dig deeper Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (PTI)

The Taliban-controlled government in Afghanistan has suspended all polio vaccination campaigns in the country, according to the United Nations. According to an AP report, Taliban had made no official statement and no reasoning was given for suspending vaccination campaigns ahead of planned immunization in September. A senior official from the World Health Organisation (WHO) told AP that they were aware of discussions to move away from house-to-house vaccinations and carry out immunizations in mosques. Dig deeper

Masaba Gupta has often been vocal about the hardships her mother Neena Gupta faced as a single mother. While recalling how Neena had no support from boyfriend, West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards when she was pregnant, Masaba, in an interview with Faye D'Souza said that she was called out in school as Neena's relationship with Viv was in public domain. Dig deeper

Turmeric is known for its many health benefits. From being anti-inflammatory in nature to consisting of antioxidant properties that help in healing the body – turmeric holds the reputation of being a healthy inclusion in the daily diet. However, is it all safe? Perhaps not – says Kristyn Hill, clinical pediatric and women’s health pharmacist in an article published on Health.com. The expert explained that too much turmeric can have ill-effects on the body, including gastrointestinal upset, blood thinning, and liver disease. Dig deeper

Manu Bhaker, who doesn't know her name? This double Olympic medallist has etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history with her exceptional shooting skills. Apart from her achievements on the field, Bhaker is now gaining popularity as a youth icon, inspiring young people not just with her athletic prowess but also her down-to-earth personality and life lessons. In a recent interview with a media channel, Bhaker, 22, opened up about a topic that resonates with many - anger management. Dig deeper

The last 365 days have been quite the ride for Ishan Kishan. Around this time last year, he was part of India's title-winning Asia Cup campaign and has his eyes set on the 2023 World Cup. The year prior, Ishan had blasted the fastest ODI double-century – off just 126 balls – and shut the doors on Shikhar Dhawan's comeback. But what a brutal turn of events it has been for the youngster ever since. He left India's tour of South Africa midway last year and is yet to make his comeback into the team. Ishan wanted a break, and his stubbornness of not playing domestic cricket led to the BCCI terminating his central contract in February, thus pushing him out of favour for lengthy period. Dig deeper

