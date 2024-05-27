Evening briefing: IMD's above average monsoon forecast, Shah's June 4 prediction for Congress; all latest news

The monsoon rainfall is expected to be “above normal” at 106% of long period average with a model error of +/-4%, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its second stage of Long Range Forecast of southwest monsoon on Monday. There is a 32% probability that monsoon will be above normal (105 to 110% of LPA) and a 29% probability that monsoon rainfall will be excess (over 110% of LPA), IMD said. The LPA for the season as a whole for the period 1971-2020 is 87 cm. There is likely to be normal rainfall over northwest India (92 to 108% of LPA); below normal rain over east and northeast India (<94% of LPA); above normal rainfall over central India (106% of LPA); above normal rainfall over peninsular India (106% of LPA). Dig Deeper Young people enjoy an overcast rainy day.(Hindustan Times)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday took a dig at the Congress saying that their party leaders will hold a press conference on June 4 and blame the electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the loss. Shah also claimed that while Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will not be blamed for the defeat, but party president Mallikarjun Kharge will lose his job. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections. "I have the details of the first five phases. In five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi has crossed 310 seats. Rahul will not cross 40 and Akhilesh Yadav will not get even 4 seats on June 4," Shah said at an election rally in Kushinagar. Dig Deeper

