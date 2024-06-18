Evening briefing: Inauguration of Nalanda University's new campus tomorrow; Maliwal writes to INDIA leaders; more news
The new campus of Nalanda University, located close to the site of the ancient ruins of the Buddhist centre of learning in Bihar, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to take forward an initiative that took shape nearly two decades ago. The Nalanda University was established in 2010 through an act of Parliament that implemented decisions made at the second East Asia Summit, which brings together the 10 Asean states and six partners, in the Philippines in 2007 and at the fourth East Asia Summit in Thailand in 2009. Those decisions called for setting up an “international institution for pursuit of intellectual, philosophical, historical and spiritual studies”. Dig Deeper
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the leaders of opposition INDIA bloc, seeking time to discuss her alleged assault by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. Maliwal said she is being victim shamed by her own party for speaking up against the abuse. In her letter addressed to opposition leaders like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maliwal said that she has been subjected to "victim shaming and character assassination" by the Aam Aadmi Party after she filed a case against Bibhav Kumar for the alleged assault. Dig Deeper
Latest News
Assam: IPS officer Shiladitya Chetia dies by suicide minutes after wife's death due to cancer
India possesses more nuclear weapons than Pakistan; China has… | 8 takeaways from SIPRI report
India News
PM Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to resume on June 30 after election hiatus
Patna airport receives bomb threat mail; security heightened
Global Matters
Nikhil Gupta's extradition: What FBI, US Attorney General said after his court appearance
Donald Trump admits his ‘frustration’ with Kim Kardashian: ‘I was disappointed…’
Entertainment Focus
Actor, director, producer and National Film award recipient Rakshit Shetty posted on X (formerly Twitter) on June 17, that he was releasing his new Kannada web series, Ekam, on his own platform as there were ‘no takers’ for the series. His statement has stunned audiences and the Kannada film industry insiders. In 2022, Rakshit had a pan-Indian hit with the film, 777 Charlie, and in 2023, he had a Kannada blockbuster with Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A and Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B. The Kirik Party star has always been known for his content-driven films and has had success after success since his debut in 2010. So why was no OTT platform willing to buy his web series? Dig Deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Shloka Ambani recently took social media by storm with her breathtaking pictures featuring stunning looks from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding bash in Italy. The second pre-wedding event exuded the opulence and grandeur characteristic of the Ambani family. Spanning Italy and France, the affair was a lavish display of global cultures, adorned with meticulously crafted decorations, delectable cuisine and a star-studded guest list. Dig Deeper
Trending
A video by a Pakistani shop promoting a weight-loss device has left the internet in splits over the way in which the shopkeeper is trying to sell the product. The brand took to Instagram to introduce the weight-loss massager last month. The viral video shows a man enthusiastically talking about the product and its benefits while live-testing the same before the audience. Dig Deeper
