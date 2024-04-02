Evening briefing: Jaishankar on India's UNSC permanent seat; DGCA seeks Vistara flight delay reports, and more news

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed confidence in India's prospects of securing permanent United Nations Security Council membership. Jaishankar, addressing intellectuals in Gujarat's Rajkot, emphasised the necessity of concerted efforts to achieve this goal, as reported by PTI. He highlighted the current composition of the Security Council's five permanent members—Russia, China, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. According to Jaishankar, there is growing international support for India's bid for a permanent seat, underscoring the need for diligent work in this endeavour. “The United Nations was formed around 80 years ago, and these five nations decided among themselves to become permanent members of its security council,” PTI quoted the minister as saying. Dig deeper External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

Amidst a series of flight cancellations by Indian carrier Vistara due to pilot shortages resulting from a revised pay structure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated the airline to submit daily reports on flight cancellations and delays. This directive follows the airline's acknowledgement of numerous cancellations and delays in recent days, attributed to factors such as crew unavailability. Although Vistara regretted the disruptions, they refrained from specifying the exact number of cancellations on Monday. However, an insider disclosed that 50 flights were cancelled that day. Dig deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Latest News

Who is Devika? India's 'AI coder', an alternative to Devin Dig deeper

Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘BJP cannot have monopoly over Lord Ram,’ says Congress leader Sachin Pilot Dig deeper

India News

‘Congress threatening country will be on fire if BJP wins’: PM Modi in Rajasthan Dig deeper

Congress seeks action against BJP's attempt to link campaign to George Soros Dig deeper

Global Matters

The recent revision to US immigration applications by the Biden administration has sparked controversy by introducing a third gender option. Previously, the form only provided choices for male and female genders. However, the updated application, now accessible on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website, includes "another gender identity" alongside male and female options. The X gender option is not presently featured on any other forms. The agency stressed that this alteration reflects its dedication to inclusivity, with the aim of minimizing obstacles to accessing immigration benefits. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Crew box office collection day 4: Starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film has been doing well at the box office, global and domestic. As per producer Ekta Kapoor, the film has minted over ₹70 crore gross worldwide. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film released in theatres on March 29. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ekta shared a poster. It read, "Cruising smoothly Day 4 cumulative worldwide GBOC 70.73 crore." The caption read, "Cruising along smoothly! Sit tight, and enjoy the ride!" Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Hair Botox has emerged as a significant trend, with experts asserting its transformative benefits. Unlike other hair treatments, Hair Botox is deemed healthier due to its protein content. It functions as a deep conditioning treatment by enveloping the hair fiber with substances like keratin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Honey Verma, Senior Stylist at Myrah Spa, Salon and Aesthetic Dermatology, advocates for Hair Botox, especially for individuals with busy lifestyles who seek manageable and stylish hair for everyday wear. Additionally, it contributes to boosting confidence and happiness, independent of prevailing trends and styles. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Two IPL 2024 matches involving the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals were swapped, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. The fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata will now be played a day prior on April 16. The Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad was earlier scheduled to host the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on April 16. The fixture will now be played on April 17. Dig deeper

That is all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.