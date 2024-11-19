Evening briefing: Kailash Gahlot tells why he quit AAP; Putin sends bold message to US and West; & more news

A day after joining the BJP, former AAP leader and Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot said that it took him a long time to muster 'courage' to quit the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. He said on Tuesday that his decision was made on the basis of diluted values and principles of the Aam Aadmi Party. Dig deeper Kailash Gahlot resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday and joined BJP on Monday. (PTI)

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a bold message to the US and the West on Tuesday. He approved the revisions in Moscow's nuclear doctrine amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Dig deeper

Latest News

Maharashtra cash-for-vote row: Rahul Gandhi takes 'tempo' jibe at PM Modi; BJP calls allegation 'baseless'. Dig deeper

‘Linguistic tyranny’: MK Stalin slams LIC for displaying Hindi on its website in Tamil Nadu. Dig deeper

Global Matters

RFK Jr brutally mocked over ‘MAHA’ hypocrisy as he enjoys McDonald's ‘really bad’ meal with Trump; Here's what they ate. Dig deeper

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new statement as Duke of Sussex undertakes solo engagements in Canada. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Champions Trophy 2025 is less than three months away, but there is still no clarity about the venues and schedule. The ICC is supposed to go ahead across 3 locations in Pakistan, however, the competition's fate hangs in balance after confirmation of India not travelling across the border came in. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The worsening air quality in Delhi could not stop Parineeti Chopra from going out for cycling with husband Raghav Chadha. The two were seen making the most of the winter mornings on Tuesday. Dig deeper

It's Trending

A photo taken from the balcony of a Delhi-NCR resident, showing yellow-tinted skies, has gone viral on social media, with many users comparing the view to a 'post-apocalyptic' Hollywood movies. Dig deeper

(That's all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.)