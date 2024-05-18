Evening briefing: Modi's ‘bheekh ka katora’ dig at Pakistan; ‘Free Palestine’ slogans at Assam rally sparks row, more

Making a case for a strong government in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Pakistan had been troubling India for 70 years with bombs in its hands but is now holding a begging bowl. Addressing an election rally in Ambala, PM Modi asserted that robust leadership makes adversaries think twice before challenging India. “When there is a 'dhakad' government in the country, enemies too think 100 times before doing any harm,” Modi said. Dig Deeper Making a case for a strong government in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Pakistan had been troubling India for 70 years with bombs in its hands but is now holding a begging bowl.(ANI)

A controversy erupted in Assam’s Silchar on Friday evening after ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Stop Killing in Gaza’ slogans were raised during a rally conducted in remembrance of the 1961 language movement in the Barak Valley. People in the three districts of Barak Valley observe Bhasa Sahid Divas (language martyrs day) on May 19, remembering the sacrifice of eleven youths during the language movement in 1961 in Silchar. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal announces 'jail bharo' after Bibhav Kumar's arrest: ‘Whoever you want…’

Swati Maliwal case: No relief for Bibhav Kumar, court junks bail plea

India News

Kharge accuses Modi of provoking voters with ‘Ram temple-bulldozer’ claim, calls for ECI action

‘Willing to cooperate but…’: Bibhav Kumar's email to Delhi Police before arrest in Swati Maliwal case

Global Matters

Kyrgyz govt's ‘false info’ warning after Pakistani students injured in attack

Israeli-German girl Shani Louk’s parents describe finding daughter’s body months after her killing in Gaza

Sports Goings

Since being crowned champions in back-to-back seasons - 2019 and 2020 - Mumbai Indians managed to make the playoffs just once in the next three seasons which included a bottom-of-the-table finish in 2022. Amid the poor run in IPL and Rohit Sharma's concerning form with the bat, the franchise looked at Hardik Pandya as the captain for the 2024 season. But the move backfired as Mumbai finished 10th after succumbing to their 10th loss in the campaign on Friday, losing by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Leelu Sidhwani, mother of producer Ritesh Sidhwani, died on May 17. She was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar, where she breathed her last. On Saturday, several stars from Bollywood, including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were seen arriving at the funeral to pay their condolences. Ritesh is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar. On Saturday, Saif and Kareena were seen arriving at Ritesh's house in their car. Kareena opted for a white shirt and pants, whereas Saif chose a white kurta for the occasion. Farhan Akhtar was also spotted getting out of his car to enter the house. Zoya was also seen arriving at the entrance. Some other faces who were also seen at Ritesh's house were Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. Dig Deeper

Trending

Renowned author and audio storyteller Neelesh Misra took to X to share his unpleasant experience while flying on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Lucknow. He shared that the situation he faced was chaotic, as the airline kept delaying the flight and changing boarding gates, causing problems for the passengers, especially the elderly. Dig Deeper