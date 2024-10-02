Evening briefing: Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party; Israel bans UN chief from entering country; and more

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday launched his political party, Jan Suraaj Party, in Patna, in the presence of eminent personalities. "You all need to say 'Jai Bihar' so loud that no one calls you and your children 'Bihari' and it feels like abuse. Your voice must reach Delhi. It must reach Bengal, where students from Bihar were beaten. It must reach Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Bombay wherever Bihari children were abused and beaten," Prashant Kishor said. His remark comes days after two people were arrested for harassing two youths who came to Bengal's Siliguri to take an exam. Jan Suraaj started as a campaign under which Prashant Kishor met with thousands of people from Bihar to understand their problems. Dig deeper. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor with Pawan Verma during the formal launch of his new political party as Jan Suraaj Party (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Israel has barred United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country, accusing him of being biased against Israel. Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz declared Guterres "persona non grata" and said the UN chief would be prevented from entering Israel for failing to "unequivocally" condemn Iran's missile attack on Israel. "Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as nearly all the countries of the world have done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil," Katz said. After Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles towards Tel Aviv, Guterres posted on X, “I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire.” Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Players of the Indian cricket team have made giant strides in the with Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal setting the ICC Test rankings on fire. After India's comprehensive 2-0 sweep of Bangladesh, Bumrah has emerged as the No. 1 bowler, Kohli has entered the top 10 and Jaiswal bagged his career-best place in the ICC Test rankings for batters. Last week, at the conclusion of the 1st Test, Ravichandran Ashwin was still leading the charts, but Bumrah's match-haul of five wickets in Chennai really pushed the India off-spinner. But on Tuesday, as India pushed a result in just five sessions despite rain threatening to play spoil sport, Bumrah's figures of 3/15 and 3/17 dethroned Ashwin from the top and fires him to the top with 870 points, one more than his teammate. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Mumbai Police is currently investigating the incident involving actor Govinda, who sustained leg injuries after his revolver accidentally went off. But the Crime Branch has also launched a parallel enquiry into the incident. Officials of the Crime Branch met the actor at the hospital on Wednesday and as per reports, were not convinced by his version of events. News agency PTI has reported that a crime branch team, led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak, visited the hospital on Tuesday and spoke to the actor about the incident. The actor maintains that the gun fell and accidentally discharged a round that hit him in the leg. Govinda was alone when the incident took place at his residence in the early hours of Tuesday. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

Anjali Merchant Majithia, sister of Radhika Merchant, captured the internet's attention during the grand Ambani pre-wedding and wedding celebrations with her elegant fashion choices as she stood by the bride. The 30-something recently said that getting into her family's pharmaceutical business was not difficult for her as she had grown up in that environment. Anjali and Radhika Merchant are daughters of Viren and Shaila Merchant of Mumbai-based Encore Healthcare. "If you consider legacy, the kind of business that I've been a part of, I've been a part of it from a very, very young age. These were dinner table discussions..." Anjali Merchant said in a panel discussion organised by Entrepreneur India last month. Dig deeper.