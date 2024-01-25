Evening briefing: President Murmu to address nation on R-Day eve; PM Modi's dig at Opposition in UP; and more
President of India Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day today. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on Akashvani and telecast on Doordarshan channels. A government statement added that the broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by DD's regional channels. Dig deeper.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the state remained neglected as those in power “behaved like rulers”. “For a long time after Independence, a large part of the country was deprived of development. Uttar Pradesh was neglected because, for a long time, those in government behaved like rulers,” Modi said in an address in Bulandshahr. Dig deeper.
Latest News
India News
Global Matters
Entertainment Focus
The grand finale of Bigg Boss season 17 is fast approaching and fans of the show are curious to know who will lift the trophy and take home the cash prize. Arun Srikanth Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, Munwar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar secured their place in the finale. Ahead of the grand finale on January 28, here’s looking back at previous year's winners, from seasons 1 to 16. Dig deeper.
Sports Goings
Adding another major title to his overflowing trophy cabinet on Thursday, former India skipper Virat Kohli bagged the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award for the 2023 season. Leading the batting charge of Rohit Sharma's Team India in the ICC World Cup 2023, the former Indian skipper capped off a fruitful campaign with the bat for the host nation. Shattering multiple records in the One Day International (ODI) World Cup at home, run-machine Kohli propelled the Men In Blue to the final of the ICC event last year. Dig deeper.
Lifestyle and Health
Not attending school could be as damaging for your overall health as smoking or drinking alcohol, a new study has revealed. Published in The Lancet Public Health on Tuesday, the study highlighted how more years of schooling can result in better job prospects and higher income, thus increasing the chances of getting better access to healthcare. The study was led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's (NTNU) Centre for Global Health Inequalities Research and the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Dig deeper.