Evening briefing: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Shankaracharya row; what next for stock market; and all the latest news

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar responded to Jyotishmath Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati's criticism of the Ram Temple event, stating Lord Ram established a Shivling without a temple. Shankaracharya had declined attendance, citing the under-construction state of the temple. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar mentioned examples like Rameswaram, where Lord Ram performed prana pratishta for a Shivalinga without an immediate temple. The comments sparked controversy, with opposition questioning the ceremony's hastiness. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar expressed the temple's significance in correcting a historical wrong, bringing joy to the nation after a five-century wait. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad criticized the incomplete temple's consecration on January 22, alleging caste bias in invitations.

On Wednesday, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex experienced its largest single-day drop in over 18 months, plummeting by 1,628 points, while the NSE Nifty recorded its most significant decline since 2022. The Sensex closed at 71,500, with the Nifty ending at 21,571. The sharp decline followed HDFC Bank's Q3 net profit of ₹16,732 crore, causing an 8.46% drop in the bank's shares. Concerns about a slowdown in deposit growth contributed to the fall. Analysts predict a period of weakness in domestic equities in the next two weeks, citing elevated valuations and corrections triggered by banking stock nosedive.

The Latest News

Who is Anil Mishra, pradhan yajman of all Ram Temple rituals?

Scindia calls Tharoor 'arm-chair critic' in war of words over airport chaos.

Teen boys twice as likely to own smartphones than girls in rural India: ASER.

India News

'Did Ram become political?': Nripendra Mishra on row over Ayodhya event.

Lalu says wouldn't attend Ayodhya consecration ceremony, seat sharing deal soon.

Congress' manifesto for 2024 LS polls will be people's manifesto, says Chidambaram.

Global Matters

Pakistan expels Iran ambassador after air strike, recalls envoy: 'Will respond'.

18 dead in Thailand fireworks factory explosion.

Russia developing ties with North Korea in all areas, including 'sensitive' ones.

Sports Goings

Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel achieved a career-best fifth place in the ICC T20I bowlers' rankings after impressive performances against Afghanistan. He produced economical spells in both T20Is, earning the Player of the Match award in the second game. Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal reached a career-best sixth position after a impactful 34-ball 68 in the second T20I. Shivam Dube, with back-to-back unbeaten innings of 60 and 63, climbed from 265th to 58th. Among Afghan players, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi improved in batting rankings. Pakistan's Babar Azam moved to fourth among batters, while bowler Haris Rauf reached joint 14th.

Entertainment Focus

Leonardo DiCaprio disclosed in an interview that he introduced Studio Ghibli movies like "Spirited Away" and "Princess Mononoke" to director Martin Scorsese. Both iconic animated films were directed by Hayao Miyazaki, a Japanese manga artist, film director, and animator. Miyazaki co-founded Studio Ghibli, known for works like "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Howl's Moving Castle." The article provides insights into Miyazaki's influence, works, and the themes he explores, including "Princess Mononoke," known for its darker tone, and "Spirited Away," celebrated as one of the greatest animated films. Miyazaki's latest work, "The Boy and the Heron," won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature.

Lifestyle and Health

Women's Healthy Weight Day, observed on January 18, highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy weight for overall well-being. While body mass index (BMI) is a common measure, it's essential to focus on sustainable weight loss. Fad diets can lead to nutrient deficiencies, emphasizing a need for balanced meals with whole grains, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Enjoyable exercises contribute to consistent fitness routines, promoting long-term commitment. Adequate sleep is crucial for metabolism and stress management, aiding weight loss. Addressing belly fat, even with a healthy BMI, is essential to mitigate the risk of diseases.

