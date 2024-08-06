Evening briefing: Sufi body backs Centre's 'Waqf Board plan'; Indian envoy's gift to Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, more

The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council on Tuesday supported the Centre's purported move to curb the powers of Waqf boards. In a statement, AISSC chairman Syed Naseruddin Chishty said that the bill was long overdue, and that dargahs across the country are supporting this move. “All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council strongly supports the amendment that are being proposed by this Government. There is a desperate need for the amendments,” Chishty said. He also said that the council has been demanding this for a ling time. The AISSC chairman further demanded a separate Dargah Board under the amendments. “Dargahs are supporting this decision. An amendment is needed because Dargahs are the biggest victims,” he said. Dig deeper The Central Waqf Council (CWC) is a statutory body operating under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, established in 1964 as per the Waqf Act, 1954.

More news | Proposed changes to Waqf Act spark political slugfest

Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf on Tuesday hosted Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and her coach Jaspal Rana at his residence in Paris. In a post on social platform X, Ashraf wrote,"Pleased to host @realmanubhaker & coach @jaspalrana2806 at the embassy residence against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel. Mature, wise, grounded, witty. Focused and committed. More success & glory ahead for her. Learnt much from her. Will surely inspire a generation." During the interaction, Ashraf gifted an English translation of the Bhagwad Gita to Bhaker, who scripted history at the Paris Olympics by clinching two bronze medals at the 10 metres air pistol women's event and 10 metres air pistol mixed event. Dig deeper

Latest News

‘USA's campuses…': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on US envoy's invite to Indian students Dig deeper

Who was Siddhant Vitthal Patil? Body of drowned Indian techie recovered in US national park after month-long search Dig deeper

India News

India launched 163 probes under Black Money Act in 9 years: Centre informs Parliament Dig deeper

Air India to operate evening flights to Bangladesh, offers one-time waiver Dig deeper

Trending

In a daring and challenging move, a woman ran to stop a moving truck that started moving while it was in parking, and no driver was available to stop it. A video of her courageous act was shared on X and has since gone viral. Numerous people were in awe of the woman and lauded her remarkable action. The video shared on the microblogging platform shows what seems to be CCTV footage. The video opens to show a woman standing near a truck. Within seconds, it seems like the truck's hand brake gets undone, and it starts to roll back. As soon as she sees this, the woman runs towards the truck, climbs inside, and pulls the hand brake to avoid any accident. Dig deeper

Business News

A Google employee has shared a glimpse into the search engine giant's canteen at its Gurgaon office, showing the various food options as well as different cuisines on offer, all for free. Parleen Ranhotra, a Google employee based in Gurgaon shared on an Instagram reel titled, “What I eat as a Google employee,” mouthwatering clips of the meals served to employees, with a caption reading, “Google serves all day every day.” Ranhotra shared that Google has a “plate of the day” every day and that it was a ramen bowl on that day. Dig deeper

Global Matters

The Peninsula issued an apology to Serena Williams after she was “denied access” to the luxury hotel in Paris. On Monday, the 42-year-old tennis icon claimed that she and her children were not permitted to dine at the 5-star hotel's rooftop despite the place being “empty.” Williams was both disappointed and shocked by the incident as she wrote, “Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024,” on X, formerly Twitter. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Divya Seth Shah’s daughter Mihika Shah, who is granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, died on Monday. While the exact cause of her death is not known, some reports are stating that she died following fever and seizure. The sad news was shared by Divya on social media on Tuesday. Taking to Facebook, Divya wrote, “With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5, 2024.” The note was signed by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah. She didn’t disclose the cause of her daughter's death in the note. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Shraddha Kapoor is back, painting the town red with another promotional look for Stree 2. Following in the stylish footsteps of Janhvi Kapoor, Blake Lively, and many more, Shraddha is absolutely slaying the method dressing trend. Her back-to-back red outfits are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her fans. Just a day ago, she turned heads in a red Ajrakh saree and this time, she effortlessly embraced her glam avatar in a stunning red midi dress, showcasing that she can pull off any look to perfection. As we eagerly await more of her promotional looks, let's dive into her recent appearance and take some fashion notes from this style queen. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

India's Vinesh Phogat made a roaring start at the Paris Olympics 2024, defeating reigning world champion and Olympic gold medallist Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16 and then Ukraine's Oksana Livach to enter the semifinal of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling. Vinesh handed Susaki the first loss of her international career, stunning the No. 1 seed in the final five seconds to take the contest 3-2. Growing in confidence from arguably the biggest win of her career, Vinesh, barely 45 minutes later, built on it and defeated Livach 7-5 in a much-more evenly-contested bout. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.