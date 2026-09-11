Evening News Brief September 11: Modi meets Putin, Dipke dares govt, Chidambaram vs Tharoor over BRICS summit

The meeting took place hours after Putin landed in New Delhi on a three-day visit to participate in the high-stakes BRICS summit. Read full story here

PM Modi met Putin at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Friday ahead of the BRICS summit. The two leaders held wide-ranging talks, focusing on enhancing annual bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030 and ramping up existing cooperation in areas such as defence, energy, critical minerals, and fertiliser supplies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS summit as the national capital gears up to host the big global event. Meanwhile CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has dared the government over activist Jarange Patil's protest. Read about these and other developments that are making headlines today.

The political row over Congress MP P Chidambaram's remarks on the BRICS Summit has taken a fresh turn, with party MP Shashi Tharoor breaking ranks to back the event and calling it proof of India's "diplomatic convening power”. Chidambaram on Tuesday stoked controversy when he questioned the tangible benefits India gained from such events. His remarks came under sharp criticisms from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which later raised questions on the Congress’ approach to diplomacy. Click here to read about the fresh row

Dipke dares govt CJP founder Abhijit Dipke met Manoj Jarange Patil as the Maratha quota activist’s indefinite hunger strike entered its 14th day on Friday, warning the state government that people from across Maharashtra would descend on the protest site if Patil is harmed. Dipke dared the government to forcibly remove Patil from the protest site, as the Delhi Police did with Sonam Wangchuk, which galvanised the student protest against exam irregularities at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and forced the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign in July. He warned that the government would face the consequences. Click here to read more

Nishu Azad says no adequate security despite SC order Fourteen-year-old student protester Nishu Aazad has said that she and her family have still not been provided adequate security despite the Supreme Court taking note of threats against them and directing authorities to ensure their protection. In a post on X on Thursday, Aazad said continued threats had left her “genuinely afraid” for the safety of herself and her family. She also alleged that several false cross-FIRs had been registered against her in different states, raising concerns that she could be forced to travel to places where she may face a life-threatening attack.

“Despite the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, neither my family nor I have been provided with adequate security so far,” Azad said in the post, tagging the Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police. Read more here

Kejriwal thanks CJP's Saurav Das after Punjab schools audit Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor for Aam Aadmi Party, has thanked Cockroach Janta Party for flagging the issues faced by students in government schools in Punjab. CJP's Saurav Das led a delegation of the pressure group to Punjab, where they assessed the state of government schools as part of their "School Thik Karo" drive.

Taking to X, the AAP leader thanked the CJP for raising the issues and stated that the party will work with the state government and work to "immediately address the concerns." Read full story here