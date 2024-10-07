Menu Explore
Ex-MLA’s brother goes missing, his car found damaged on bridge

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Oct 07, 2024 08:28 AM IST

After the car was found on the Kuluru bridge around 5am, a large-scale search operation for Ali was launched, involving firefighters, the SDRF, and the NDRF

The 52-year-old brother of former Mangaluru North MLA Mohiuddin Bawa was reported missing on Sunday, police said, adding that his BMW X5 car was found abandoned on the Kuluru bridge in a damaged condition.

After Mumtaz Ali’s car was found on the Kuluru bridge on Sunday, a large-scale search operation for him began (HT Photo)
After Mumtaz Ali’s car was found on the Kuluru bridge on Sunday, a large-scale search operation for him began (HT Photo)

According to the police, Mumtaz Ali’s family claimed that he left his residence around 3 am stating he was going to end his life. Mangaluru police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said: “Initial investigations suggest a potential suicide (bid), given that the car was abandoned on the bridge and family members reported concerning statements he made before leaving the house.”

“Forensic experts and a team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) are carefully examining the vehicle for fingerprints and other evidence to rule out any foul play,” he said.

After the car was found on the Kuluru bridge around 5am, a large-scale search operation for Ali was launched, involving firefighters, the state disaster response force (SDRF), and the national disaster response force (NDRF). Expert diver Ishwar Malpe, who is leading the team, said: “We are searching the area 100 metres below the bridge. The operation needs to be completed before the water reaches the sea, as it will be much more difficult afterwards.”

The disappearance has shocked the local community, as Ali was actively involved in various industries and mosque committees. Police said that initial reports have suggested that his disappearance may be linked personal reasons and possible blackmail. It is believed that four people from Suratkal, with whom the man had disputes related to the Masjid committee, are being investigated as part of the probe, they said.

His family told the police that he was under intense pressure and facing harassment, which could have made him contemplate extreme step. Police said a woman allegedly involved in the case has also gone missing. Her mobile phone was last traced to Kerala before it was switched off, police said, adding that a close watch is being kept on the four people linked to the woman.

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Election, Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
