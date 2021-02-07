IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Experts cite impact of climate crisis
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Experts cite impact of climate crisis

New Delhi: Massive inundation in Uttarakhand’s Rishi Ganga valley caused by a suspected glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) on a clear winter’s day has unnerved scientists
READ FULL STORY
By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Massive inundation in Uttarakhand’s Rishi Ganga valley caused by a suspected glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) on a clear winter’s day has unnerved scientists. GLOFs and resulting disasters downstream during extreme rainfall events in glacial regions are commonly forecast by scientists. But this time scientists have seen it happen in winter, when such events are least expected.

The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation i stills investigating the matter and has not been able to zero in on the exact reason for the flooding as yet.

“Our team is there. We do not suspect an avalanche. There may be glacial lake formations, but we cannot say with certainty now. We are investigating the entire region,” said Jimmy Kansal, joint director at SASE.

The flood caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas, with 50-100 labourers working on the Rishi Ganga power project missing.Homes along the way were also swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent

It is difficult to say exactly what happened,said D P Dobhal, a former glaciologist at Dehradun-based Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.

“Locals have told me that water and debris were flowing at great speed for about 15 to 20 minutes this morning and then the flow reduced gradually. This indicates a lake outburst. It’s possible that water and debris accumulated in a lake in the glacial region of Rishi Ganga valley breached due to an avalanche. Its also possible that the avalanche took place earlier, like yesterday or very early in the morning today. The water filled up in the lake and breached. It may be very similar to what happened in 2013 with the Chorabari lake during the Kedarnath disaster. Only difference is that this time it’s in winter and that was during monsoons,” said Dobhal

In the early hours of June 17, 2013 a flash flood came down upon the overflowing banks of the Chorabari lake in Uttarakhand. Carrying huge amounts of silt and rocks, it killed at least 5,700 people, and left unprecedented damage and destruction.

Dobhal added that GLOFs will increase because of climate change. “Lakes have always formed in glaciers and some glaciers have retreated while some advanced. These are stages. But due to global warming, more glaciers are melting or retreating and there is less snow. This is very apparent in Nepal and Sikkim and not so much in Uttarakhand,” Dobhal added.

Prof Anil Kulkarni of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, also suspected that the flooding may be linked to a GLOF.

“When glaciers retreat, glacial lakes are formed. These lakes are formed in the area vacated by the glacier. Several lakes have formed in the Rishi Ganga valley. We don’t know which one may have burst. In winter, the top layer of these lakes is frozen. During an ice avalanche or a landslide this top layer is breached and water can flow downstream, toppling the earthen dam. This is a common problem seen in glaciated terrain. We have seen this in Nepal but not in Uttarakhand so far. This is a classic case of climate change impact on the glacier. We have again and again highlighted that such disasters will become exceedingly common due to climate change as more and more glaciers retreat,” explained Kulkarni, a glaciologist and scientist at the Divecha Centre for Climate Change, IISc.

Kulkarni’s team has studied various aspects of such glacial lake discharge events. For example, last year the team modelled the impact of a GLOF on a hydroelectric project downstream of Satopanth glacial lake and found that a GLOF, combined with an extreme flood event, can cause extensive damage to the project. The study recommended regular monitoring of the Satopanth lake, especially during post-monsoon season, due to the potential risk it poses to the downstream region when combined with high-intensity rain events.

A large number of hydroelectric power plants (HEP) were damaged in the 2013 cloudburst and GLOF inKedarnath. The 400 MW Jaypee (JP) Vishnuprayag hydro-electric project (HEP), located 28 km downstream of the Satopanth lake, was one of the projects damaged by the 2013 cloudburst.

“Due to the fact that a number of glacial lakes exist within the limits of the Vishnuprayag HEP catchment, GLOF risk assessment for this hydropower station becomes very vital,” a study by Kulkarni’s team said.

Kulkarni’s team, in its science brief on GLOF, recommended long-term strategies to prevent GLOF disasters including identifying locations vulnerable to such events using computer simulations, monitoring lake expansion, determining structural strength of the moraine dam, maintaining safe water level in the lake through siphoning, and determining future glacier lake sites using remote sensing techniques.

On Sunday, there was an avalanche in Rishi Ganga valley 50 to 100 metres upstream of its confluence with Dhauliganga West. A small hydroelectric project of about 11 MW in the Rishi Ganga valley was totally destroyed. The barrage of the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project has also been damaged and water entered the intake tunnels. Around 50 workers were working at the plant at that time out of them 30 to 35 are feared to have been washed away.

Around 10 villagers who were out with cattle on the mountain slopes may have also been washed away, according to initial reports received by Ravi Chopra, director of the People’s Science Institute and chairman of the Supreme Ccourt-constituted high powered committee monitoring the Char Dham road project in Uttarakhand.

“We cannot comment on this specific event because the ministry of earth sciences doesn’t monitor avalanches. We know that the 2013 Uttarakhand disaster was related to a glacial lake. However, from the climate change perspective we can definitely say that the glaciers to the western side of the Himalayas are retreating while many of those in the eastern side have also recorded advancement of glaciers. So glacial lake disasters are expected,” said M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Nearly 6 million vaccinated, India ranks 3rd in world

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The country that has vaccinated the most number of people is the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, with 36.82 million and 11.48 million, respectively, having received a vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress president Sonia Gandhi with Ghulam Nabi Azad, A K Antony, Manmohan Singh.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi with Ghulam Nabi Azad, A K Antony, Manmohan Singh.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Election or nomination? Congress divided over CEC

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Hindustan Times has spoken to several delegates who attended the meeting, including signatories to the letter written in August to interim chief Sonia Gandhi in which they demanded a “full-time and effective” leadership that is “visible” and “active.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asaduddin Owaisi(File)
Asaduddin Owaisi(File)
india news

Govt should have fixed nails in Ladakh to stop China: Owaisi

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:01 AM IST
He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the 'mann ki baat' of the farmers, a reference to the PM's monthly radio address by the same name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Only 188 names under consideration for 419 HC judge vacancies

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi: There are currently 188 names in contemplation for appointment as high court judges as against a staggering vacancy of 419 judges -- more than a third of the total positions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Heavy damage to two hydel projects at the epicentre

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Dehradun/New Delhi Massive floods caused by a glacier breach in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli on Sunday washed away the under-construction Rishiganga hydro project and caused heavy damage to the 530MW Dhauliganga hydel project, officials aware of the developments said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

No ‘ghar wapsi’ till farm laws are repealed: Tikait

By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Bhiwani: Firm on the demand for repeal of three controversial agricultural laws, farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday warned the Narendra Modi government that there will be “no ghar wapsi” of protesters camping on Delhi’s borders till their demands were met and those arrested for violence in the national capital on Republic Day released
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Congressional India Caucus takes up farm protests with Indian envoy

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:53 PM IST
New Delhi The leadership Congressional India Caucus, a group of US lawmakers striving for better ties with India, has called on the Indian leadership to maintain democratic norms and allow peaceful protests
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Spotlight falls on risks posed by power projects

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Although the Supreme Court took suo moto (on its own motion) cognizance of the 2013 Kedarnath cloudburst and flooding that killed over 5,000 people and an expert committee warned as early as in 2014 that hydroelectric projects could pose a disaster risk to the state, Uttarakhand is still pursuing the construction of hydroelectric projects and dams
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Experts cite impact of climate crisis

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Massive inundation in Uttarakhand’s Rishi Ganga valley caused by a suspected glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) on a clear winter’s day has unnerved scientists
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sasikala completed her four-year prison term in Bengaluru in the disproportionate assets case on January 27 but remained in the city’s Victoria hospital where she was treated for Covid-19.(File photo)
Sasikala completed her four-year prison term in Bengaluru in the disproportionate assets case on January 27 but remained in the city’s Victoria hospital where she was treated for Covid-19.(File photo)
india news

Ahead of VK Sasikala's return, Tamil Nadu govt confiscates properties of her kin

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • Sasikala's relatives, J Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran, are co-accused in the disproportionate assets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Election or nomination? Cong divided over CEC

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:39 PM IST
NEW DELHI: As more details of Friday’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting emerged, it is now clear that the new bone of contention between party leaders who in August called for an overhaul of the organisation and staunch loyalists of the leadership is a demand that members of the Central Election Committee (CEC) be elected, not nominated
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamoli: Rescue operations underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000220B)(PTI)
Chamoli: Rescue operations underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000220B)(PTI)
india news

U'khand glacier burst: Scientists to be airlifted to affected areas, says IAF

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:40 PM IST
"Scientists with specialised equipment will also be taken to the areas for aerial reconnaissance. We will ensure that maximum bases are available to support the operations," officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Nearly 6mn vaccinated, India ranks 3rd in world

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:38 PM IST
India now ranks third among countries for the highest number of Covid-19 vaccines administered to citizens, with close to six million people having been inoculated against the viral disease in the first 23 days of the immunisation drive launched on January 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Need highways road safety police: Report

By Neeraj Chauhan and Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre and states must form dedicated national and state-level highway road safety police, and enhance the institutional framework with statutory bodies in the form of road safety authorities with quasi-judicial powers and sizable funds, the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPRD) has recommended
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India unprepared for roll-out of 5G: House panel on IT

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:37 PM IST
New Delhi: India is entirely unprepared to roll out 5G telecom services, the parliamentary panel on information technology said in a report adopted on Wednesday, blaming the government’s “laidback” approach to the launch of the technology
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP