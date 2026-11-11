Five arrested for allegedly desecrating Santal place of worship in Odisha's Keonjhar
The arrest came 12 days after the alleged incident was reported and almost three weeks after it occurred.
Odisha Police have arrested five persons for allegedly desecrating a sacred place of worship of the Santal community in Basantpur village of Keonjhar district,
The accused, identified as Chandan Sethy, Dibyajyoti Puhan, Akshay Kumar Sahoo, Suresh Mallick and Srichandan Puhan, were arrested by Ghasipura police on Tuesday.
The arrest came 12 days after the alleged incident was reported and almost three weeks after it occurred.
What allegedly happened
According to the FIR lodged by tribal villagers on October 29, the incident occurred on October 23 when members of the Santal community were worshipping at a sacred grove, locally known as Jaher Than. The complaint alleged that around 15 to 20 people, allegedly armed with knives, iron rods and sticks, barged into the place of worship and abused the worshippers.
When some women tried to resist the intruders, they were allegedly manhandled and subjected to inappropriate behaviour, the FIR stated. The attackers also allegedly dragged two youths along with their motorcycles for around 30 to 40 metres while leaving the spot, leaving them injured.
The complainants further alleged that the villagers were threatened with the discontinuation of their subsidised rice quota and government allowances if they reported the incident to the police.
Rabi Hembrum, one of the villagers, alleged that police had refused to register a separate FIR over the desecration of the Jaher Than and clubbed the matter with the case relating to the assault on villagers.
Anandpur sub-divisional police officer Kamal Lochan Panda said an investigation into the incident was underway.
Political turn
The incident triggered a political controversy, with a BJD delegation led by former minister and the party's Tribal Cell president Sudam Marndi alleging that people associated with the Bajrang Dal were behind the attack and demanding an independent investigation.
"When the chief minister himself belongs to the Santal community, the attack on tribals clearly demonstrates how unsafe the communities have become in the state," the BJD said in a statement.
No reaction from the Bajrang Dal or the ruling BJP is available so far.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More