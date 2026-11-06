Gauhati HC quashes detention under NSA of land rights activist Pranab Doley
Doley was arrested on July 12, days after he took part in protests by activists and locals on June 28 at Ingle Pathar village near the UNESCO World Heritage Site against the proposed hotel project
The Gauhati High Court on Friday quashed the detention of Assam land rights activist Pranab Doley who had been detained under provisions of National Security Act (NSA).
Details of the court order are awaited and the story will be updated once it is available.
The Assam government invoked the NSA against activist Pranab on July 28, a day after a sessions court granted him bail in a case linked to protests against a luxury hotel project near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), preventing his release from custody.
The government, in a communication to Doley said that 13 cases have been filed against him, accusing him of inciting hatred against the state, instigating violence between communities and obstructing officials from carrying out their duties, among other charges. The government said 13 police cases had been registered against him.
Also Read:Assam police arrest land rights activist Pranab Doley over Kaziranga luxury hotel
“It is therefore considered essential to prevent you from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state or from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order by detaining you under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980,” the letter from the home and political department, seen by HT, mentioned.
Doley was arrested on July 12, days after he took part in protests by activists and locals on June 28 at Ingle Pathar village near the UNESCO World Heritage Site against the proposed hotel project.
In its FIR, police alleged that Doley and others “trespassed” into the site of the project “with pre-planned manner, being armed with deadly weapons like machete, sharp sticks, etc”, “attempted to set fire” to a cement mixer there, “injured 12 police personnel and outraged the modesty of women police officers on duty”, “instigated the crowd” and “threatened” further agitation, among other allegations.
Granting bail to Doley on July 29, additional sessions judge (ASJ) Nur Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed said the dispute stemmed from “a deep-rooted anxiety regarding environmental degradation” and stated, “In matters where ecological preservation intersects with indigenous survival, the standard apparatus of criminal law cannot be used to suppress local anxieties. True public order is achieved not by silencing the affected, but by listening to them.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORUtpal Parashar
A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.Read More