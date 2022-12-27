Govt inks peace pact with Manipur insurgent group

The Centre and the Manipur government on Tuesday signed a peace agreement with insurgent group Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) that had been active for more than a decade, the Union home ministry said.

The agreement was signed by officials in the home ministry, Manipur government and ZUF representatives under the guidance of Union home minister Amit Shah and in the presence of chief minister N Biren Singh.

“Fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of an insurgency-free and prosperous northeast and under the guidance of Union minister of home affairs and minister of cooperation, Amit Shah, the government of India and the government of Manipur entered into a cessation of operation Agreement in New Delhi on Tuesday, with the Zeliangrong United Front that had been active for more than a decade,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This will be a significant boost to the peace process in Manipur,” it added.

Chief minister Biren Singh tweeted: “In yet another milestone , the Government of India & the Government of Manipur signed a ‘Cessation of Operation’ Agreement, New Delhi, with Zeliangrong United Front... This will be a significant boost to the peace process in Manipur.”

“Thankful to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for fulfilling the vision of ‘Insurgency free and prosperous North East. Also, thankful to Hon’ble HM @AmitShah Ji for ensuring that the armed insurgents of the region return to the mainstream,” he said in another tweet.

An armed group, most of the activities of ZUF were reported from Tamenglong district which is inhabited mostly by Zeliangrong Naga tribes.

“Representatives of the armed group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land. The agreement provides for rehabilitation and re-settlement of the armed cadres,” the ministry said in its statement.

“A joint monitoring group will be constituted to oversee enforcement of the agreed ground rules,” it added.

After signing a peace accord with eight tribal insurgent outfits in Assam, Shah in September said the government has decided to end all conflicts with armed groups and border disputes in the Northeast by 2024.

The eight groups which were part of the peace accord were Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi Peoples’ Army (APA), All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA), Santhali Tiger Force (STF) and three splinter groups of BCF, ACMA and AANLA.

The Centre has taken several steps in the last few years to bring peace in the region. These include removal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (Afspa) from large swathes – 23 districts and one police station area – in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1 this year.

Around 8,000 insurgents have joined the mainstream since 2014 by laying down their arms, according to home ministry data.