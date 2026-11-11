Gurugram bans coal, wood-fired tandoors at hotels and eateries under revised GRAP norms to curb pollution

District Magistrate and Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh has issued orders to prohibit the use of coal and wood as fuel in tandoors at all hotels, restaurants, and open-air eateries across the district in an effort to combat air pollution. No use of coal and wood as fuel in tandoors at all hotels, restaurants, and open-air eateries across Gurugram. (X)

Under the revised provisions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), only equipment powered by electricity, gas, or other approved clean fuels may now be used in these establishments. This order is effective immediately, an official said.

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According to an official statement, the district magistrate has directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, the Municipal Corporation of Manesar, the relevant officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, and other concerned departments to ensure strict compliance with these orders.

All sub-divisional magistrates will also coordinate with the respective municipal bodies and enforcement agencies to ensure the effective implementation of these orders.

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The district magistrate has requested that officials conduct regular inspections, take action against any violations, and submit daily reports detailing inspections, violations, and actions taken.

He has also appealed to the general public and the operators of business establishments to cooperate with the administration in this campaign to reduce air pollution.

Operators of hotels, restaurants, and eateries must strictly refrain from using prohibited fuels and ensure that only equipment utilising approved, clean-burning fuels is used in their establishments.