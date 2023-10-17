'Half of the MLAs would have left if...': Ashok Gehlot taunts PM Modi, Amit Shah

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah couldn't topple his government even when the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka collapsed following rebellion of ruling parties' MLAs. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot(HT_PRINT)

Gehlot's party, the Congress, was in power in all these states.

Gehlot said had the people of Rajasthan weren't in support, half of the MLAs would have left.

People appreciate our government's work...PM Modi and Amit Shah could not make the Rajasthan government collapse...The government (non-BJP)of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka collapsed," CM Gehlot said.

He further said, “If people would not have been with us, half of the MLAs would have left.”

He said people would take revenge from the BJP (in the upcoming elections).

The Congress-JDS government collapsed in 2019. The Congress government in MP collapsed in 2020.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government -- comprising Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena -- fell last year after Shinde and 39 other MLAs revolted against the party leadership.

In 2018, the Congress secured 101 seats, a wafer-thin majority in the 200-strong Rajasthan assembly.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday changed the poll dates of Rajasthan Assembly elections from November 23 to November 25.

The counting of votes will take place on 3 December.

With inputs from ANI