How to check pending traffic challans online, clear fines, download receipts

Vehicle owners in India can check and pay traffic fines online without visiting a traffic police office. The government's electronic challan system allows vehicle owners to look up outstanding fines, make payments, and retrieve receipts through an official portal. A traffic challan is a notice issued for a traffic violation, such as speeding, jumping a red light, or driving without the required documents. (Representative Image (Sakib Ali/HT))

A traffic challan is a notice issued for a traffic violation, such as speeding, jumping a red light, or driving without the required documents.

Before paying a fine, motorists should check the violation details and amount to ensure the challan is correct.

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Where to check and pay traffic challans online The official website for checking and paying electronic traffic challans is the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' eChallan portal.

The portal provides facilities to check challan status, pay outstanding fines, and retrieve payment receipts.

Vehicle owners should use the official website rather than links received through unknown messages or social media. Fraudulent websites may imitate government portals to collect money or steal financial information. One should not share their banking password, one-time password (OTP), or other sensitive payment details with someone claiming to represent the eChallan service.