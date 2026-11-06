HT Morning News Brief November 6: Delhi AQI worsens, Trump warns of fresh Iran action and more

Good morning, readers! Here are the top headlines from the day that you need to know - from politics and world news to sports and entertainment. People seen jogging through smog near India Gate with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 399, categorised as 'Very Poor', by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi (ANI Video Grab)

Still night, winds from farm-fire belt push Delhi's AQI to 389 Delhi's air got worse through Thursday night. By 7am on Friday, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) hourly AQI had climbed to 389, 20 points above the 369 in Thursday's 4pm bulletin. The wind near the ground fell almost still, and a layer of warm air held the night's pollution close to the city.

Higher up, the wind blew in from the north-west, from Punjab and Haryana, where Nasa's satellite counted 226 farm fires on Thursday. Read the full story here.

Trump threatens further Iran action but says decision yet to be made The future of the US war in Iran hangs in the balance after Donald Trump and his Republican Party suffered a rout in the midterm elections. But the 81-year-old president has far from wavered from his aggressive rhetoric against Iran.

On Thursday (November 5), speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said that the US is “locked and loaded” to launch a potential operation in Iran, noting that the US military is building more weapons than “we've ever built before.” Full story here.

Chawri Bazar building collapse: Police flagged unauthorised construction five months before collapse More than five months before Thursday’s deadly collapse of an under-construction building in Chawri Bazar, Delhi Police had written to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), flagging unauthorised construction at the property and seeking action by the civic body, documents seen by HT show.

MCD acknowledged receiving the communication in a statement on Thursday, saying it had earlier, in April, warned the building’s owner to undertake repairs to ensure structural safety. However, the civic body alleged that the owner used its advisory for repairs as a cover to clandestinely construct an entirely new building. Read the HT report here.

Diljit Dosanjh set to perform at 2026 Latin Grammys alongside Karol G, Bizarrap From dominating the Indian music scene to performing on international stages, Diljit Dosanjh continues to take Punjabi music global.

The singer has now added another major milestone to his career, with the Latin Recording Academy announcing him as one of the performers at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards. He will join an international line-up featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, including Karol G and Bizarrap, at the annual ceremony in Las Vegas on November 12. Read more here.

Virat Kohli remains India's insurance, but Auckland must be a lesson for the rest There are worse ways to begin preparing for an ODI World Cup in South Africa than being made uncomfortable in Auckland. India’s five-wicket win was built on a cohesive fast bowling performance and Virat Kohli’s 74 off 51 balls.

But beyond the result was a more revealing story on the cusp of their win: a batting lineup confronted with the sort of surface that exposed familiar vulnerabilities. Read the full story here.