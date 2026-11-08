HT Morning News Brief November 8: Delhi’s worst Diwali eve air in 10 years; Israel Prez picks Netanyahu rival Eisenkot, and more
Here are today's top headlines from politics, national and global events, sports, and entertainment.
Good morning, readers! Grab your tea and catch up with today's big headlines from politics, national and global events, sports, and entertainment.
Delhi breathes worst air on Diwali eve in 10 years
Delhi woke up to Diwali on Sunday after recording its most polluted festival eve in a decade. The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 369 at 4 pm on Saturday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 0-500 scale. This was the highest AQI recorded on the day before Diwali since 2016, when it touched 404. Read the full story here.
Music, lights, ‘BharatVerse’ quiz: Indian embassy in Iran celebrates Diwali
The embassy of India in Tehran celebrated Diwali with members of the Indian and Iranian communities, along with diplomats, bringing together people to mark the festival of lights and experience the country’s rich cultural traditions. The celebrations featured the lighting of ceremonial lamps by the ambassador, along with music, fireworks and festive treats. The embassy said celebrating Diwali in Iran was a reminder of how traditions transcend borders and strengthen India-Iran ties. Read the full story here.
Israel president picks Netanyahu rival Gadi Eisenkot to form new govt
Deep Dive
Israel's president on Saturday chose Gadi Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government, Israeli media reported, following a deadlocked election that left neither man with a clear path to power. Read the full story here.
Punjab Police brings back wanted gangster Gurwinder alias Afridi from Ethiopia
Punjab Police has secured the return of wanted gangster Gurwinder alias Afridi from Ethiopia in a major operation. Gurwinder arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the early hours on Sunday. He is being taken to Punjab by a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). Read the full story here.
Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Indore concert faces restrictions as authorities ban Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, 2 other songs
Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert in Indore has run into fresh trouble, with the district's child protection authorities asking organisers to keep four of his songs out of the setlist. The singer is scheduled to perform in the city on November 15 as part of his Aura India Tour, but a notice issued ahead of the show has put restrictions on some of his popular tracks over concerns about their lyrics and the impact they could have on children. Read the full story here.
East Bengal becomes first Indian team to enter AFC Women's Champions League knockout stage
East Bengal FC scripted history by becoming the first Indian club to qualify for the knockout stages of the AFC Women's Champions League despite a 0-2 defeat to 4.25 SC of DPR Korea in their final Group B match of the 2026-27 group stage at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. Read the full story here.
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