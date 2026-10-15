HT Morning News Brief October 15: Security huddle for Dipke's ‘Tiranga’ march call, Koffee With Karan's last season kickstarts
Here are five stories to get you up to speed on the biggest developments across politics, India, world, entertainment, and sports.
Good morning, readers. Here are five stories to get you up to speed on the biggest developments across politics, India, world, entertainment, and sports.
From the sit-in protest by Ankita Bhandari's parents to the call by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hoist the national flag at Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place on Friday - here's your quick morning news briefing.
Ankita Bhandari's parents protest at India Gate, joined by Rahul, Priyanka; detained
The parents of Ankita Bhandari were detained by police at around 4 am on Thursday during a protest at Delhi's India Gate, with her mother threatening to go on a hunger strike. On Wednesday evening, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi met the parents near India Gate and joined them during their sit-in protest. Read full report here
Delhi Police brass to meet today on security plan for CJP’s Tiranga call at Central Park
Deep Dive
The top brass of Delhi Police on Thursday will hold a high-level meeting at the police headquarters to plan fresh strategies, including security and traffic arrangements, at Central Park in Connaught Place after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke called on “patriots” to hoist the Tricolour at the spot on Friday, according to three senior police officers aware of the details. Read full report here
Yemen's Houthis seek to build missiles using Chinese parts: Report
Yemen's Houthi rebels are reportedly seeking to build missiles using Chinese components amid rising tensions involving Saudi Arabia and Israel. The reported move could add to regional security concerns as the Houthis continue to feature prominently in the wider Middle East conflict. Read full report here
Salman Khan rules out biopic on his life
Koffee with Karan's ninth and last season has kickstarted, with Salman Khan appearing as the first guest. Salman Khan said on the show that a biopic on his life will never be made, adding that stories about him will go with him to the grave. The actor made the remarks during an appearance on Koffee with Karan season 9, offering a glimpse into his views on how his life and personal experiences should be portrayed on screen. Read full report here
Ranji Trophy: Latest scores and updates from Day 4
The first round of the Ranji Trophy continues to deliver action, with teams battling it out on Day 4. Follow the latest scores, scorecards and updates from key fixtures, including Delhi vs Bengal and Karnataka vs Andhra, as the teams look to strengthen their positions in the tournament. Track live updates here
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