HT Morning News Brief October 15: Security huddle for Dipke's ‘Tiranga’ march call, Koffee With Karan's last season kickstarts

Good morning, readers. Here are five stories to get you up to speed on the biggest developments across politics, India, world, entertainment, and sports. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke along with party activists pose with the national tricolour following their release after being detained by Delhi Police near Jantar Mantar (@abhijeet_dipke)

From the sit-in protest by Ankita Bhandari's parents to the call by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hoist the national flag at Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place on Friday - here's your quick morning news briefing.

Ankita Bhandari's parents protest at India Gate, joined by Rahul, Priyanka; detained The parents of Ankita Bhandari were detained by police at around 4 am on Thursday during a protest at Delhi's India Gate, with her mother threatening to go on a hunger strike. On Wednesday evening, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi met the parents near India Gate and joined them during their sit-in protest. Read full report here