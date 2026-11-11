HT morning brief Nov 11: Pete Hegseth survives impeachment bid; vessel carrying 6 Indians hit in Persian Gulf
Keep up with the latest developments in politics, national and global news, sports, and entertainment.
Good morning, readers! Here is a quick roundup of the major headlines in politics, current affairs, sports, and entertainment.
US House blocks bid to impeach defence secretary Pete Hegseth
Efforts to impeach US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stalled on Tuesday after Republicans closed ranks around the embattled Pentagon chief to block a House vote on impeachment. Instead of holding a final vote, the House voted 211-204 to send the articles to the Republican-led Judiciary Committee. Read more
Dubai-bound vessel carrying 6 Indians hit in Persian Gulf, closely monitoring situation: Govt
A Liberia flagged tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, the government said. One Indian national is among four crew members injured in the attack, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday. Read more
PM2.5 readings of 1K+ excluded from AQI: CPCB clarification after HT reports on ‘dark monitors’
Deep Dive
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday said it has capped the upper limit of readings from all continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) at 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m³), meaning readings beyond this threshold will not be used to calculate the National Air Quality Index (NAQI). Read more
IBM to end visa, green card sponsorship for roles in biggest unit after Trump administration's crackdown
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced that it is ending immigration sponsorship for some of the roles in its largest division. This comes after the crackdown by the Donald Trump government on the visa program that's served as a talent pipeline for the tech industry thus far. Read more
Maatrubhumi trailer out: Salman Khan heads to the battlefield, takes on Chinese troops with a message of peace
Following much wait the entire day of November 10, Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace around 10:30 pm. The actor is ready to head to the battlefield as the trailer offered a look at a soldier caught in the middle of a tense conflict with Chinese troops. Read more
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More