'I am sorry': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke shares post for late grandmother amid protests against CEC

Savitribai was suffering from age-related ailments and had been unwell for over a month, as HT reported earlier. Follow updates on the CJP protest here .

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday shared a photo of his grandmother on Instagram alongside the caption, "I am sorry." This post comes after Savitribai Dipke, his paternal grandmother, died at the family's ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra on Saturday.

What did Delhi Police say about informing Abhijeet Dipke of his grandmother’s death?

What did Delhi Police say about informing Abhijeet Dipke of his grandmother’s death?

Where and when did Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother die?

Where and when did Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother die?

Why did Abhijeet Dipke post “I am sorry” about his grandmother?

Why did Abhijeet Dipke post “I am sorry” about his grandmother?

Hours after being released from detention, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said that Dipke's grandmother died while he was in detention and accused the authorities of displaying insensitivity when he was informed about the death.

Ranka said Dipke had left for his ancestral village after his release.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother dies, Delhi Police say ‘up to him to continue protest or fly back for last rites’

'Promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity': Police Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police, in a post on X, clarified that the information regarding the demise of Dipke's grandmother was "promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity."

"He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, however he denied to avail the same," the police added.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka kept under preventive arrest ahead of fresh Jantar Mantar stir

CJP's protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Protesters were detained on Sunday, as the demonstration called by the CJP entered its second day amid heavy security deployment across Delhi.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.