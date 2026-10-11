'I am sorry': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke shares post for late grandmother amid protests against CEC
CJP's Ashutosh Ranka said that Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother died while he was in detention and accused the authorities of displaying insensitivity.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday shared a photo of his grandmother on Instagram alongside the caption, "I am sorry." This post comes after Savitribai Dipke, his paternal grandmother, died at the family's ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra on Saturday.
Savitribai was suffering from age-related ailments and had been unwell for over a month, as HT reported earlier. Follow updates on the CJP protest here.
Also Read | Dipke’s grandmother dies hours after CJP founder’s detention; family fears he may miss last rites
CJP's allegations against police
Deep Dive
Hours after being released from detention, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said that Dipke's grandmother died while he was in detention and accused the authorities of displaying insensitivity when he was informed about the death.
Ranka said Dipke had left for his ancestral village after his release.
Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother dies, Delhi Police say ‘up to him to continue protest or fly back for last rites’
'Promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity': Police
Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police, in a post on X, clarified that the information regarding the demise of Dipke's grandmother was "promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity."
"He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, however he denied to avail the same," the police added.
Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka kept under preventive arrest ahead of fresh Jantar Mantar stir
CJP's protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Protesters were detained on Sunday, as the demonstration called by the CJP entered its second day amid heavy security deployment across Delhi.
The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More