In Eid message, al Qaeda threatens to avenge killing of Atiq Ahmad

ByAniruddha Dhar
Apr 22, 2023 06:37 AM IST

Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent has threatened attacks on India to avenge the murder of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf last Saturday.

Terrorist organisation al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has threatened attacks on India to avenge the murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf on live television in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj last Saturday, calling them “martyrs”.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15. (HT File)

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, in its seven-page magazine released by As-Sahab, the propaganda media wing of al Qaeda, the terror group also promised to “liberate Muslims”.

In an indirect threat of releasing its members from security Tihar jail in the national capital, the magazine says: “We shall stay the hand of the oppressor— be it in the White House or the prime minister’s house in Delhi or GHQ in Rawalpindi. From Texas to Tihar to Adyala — we shall liberate all Muslim brothers and sisters from their shackles.”

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists during a media interaction at a Prayagraj hospital while police personnel were escorting them for a checkup.

Slogans of Atiq Ahmad raised near Patna mosque

Slogans in praise of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were on Friday heard close to the largest mosque in Bihar capital. The district administration shared a statement by Mohd Faisal Imam, who heads the managing committee of the Jama Masjid in Patna, on social media, in an apparent attempt to keep passions under control, especially in view of the Eid ul Fitr festivities on Saturday.

“The matter relating to Atiq Ahmed pertains to Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government has ensured excellent law and order”, Imam told reporters who had made a dash to the crowded mosque, situated adjacent to the Patna Junction, upon learning about the shouting of slogans after the prayers.

Rajiv Mishra, the senior superintendent of police, Patna, told news agency PTI, “We have not made any arrests or detentions in connection with the incident. But we are taking all preventive measures that may be required in view of the situation”.

Atiq's killers are followers of Godse: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that those who shot dead Atiq Ahmad and his brother were following in the footsteps of Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, and called them "terrorists," who were part of a terror module.

Owaisi, who was addressing a gathering here, sought to know why UAPA has not been slapped against them. He targeted Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adiytanath over the killing of Atiq and and Ashraf, who were in police custody. Noting that the perpetrators hailed from poor families as reported in the media, he wondered how did they get hold of a revolver worth eight lakh each. Owaisi also cited a media report, which quoted a police officer as saying that the perpetrators were given training for at least a month before killing the duo. "...it is understood from this that they were given practice. It is understood from this that these three killers were illegitimate children of Godse. Because, Godse also shot Gandhi dead. These are successors of Godse," he claimed. "... these three people are part of terror cell. I have a suspicion. There are such people in our country, don't know how many, who were given training, who were given weapons, who were told that you have to fulfil the dream of Godse."

(With inputs from PTI)

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

delhi india muslims training uttar pradesh security atiq ahmad patna prayagraj yogi adityanath tihar jail magazine uapa al-qaeda eid + 12 more
Sign out