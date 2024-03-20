 In first list, AIADMK declares candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats. Check details | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

In first list, AIADMK declares candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 20, 2024 12:35 PM IST

The party has allocated five seats to the DMK and one each to Puthiya Tamilagam and SDPI.

Tamil Nadu's AIADMK on Wednesday declared its candidates on 16 seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Releasing its party's first list, AIADMK general secretary and ex-Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi K Plalaniswami announced that the party will contest general elections in alliance with the DMDK, Puthiya Tamilagam, and SDPI.

AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami releasing the list (ANI)
AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami releasing the list (ANI)

Click here for live updates

“The DMDK will contest five seats, and one seat each has been allocated to Puthiya Tamilagam and SDPI. Puthiya Tamilagam will fight from the Tenkasi constituency and SDPI from Dindukkal,” said Palaniswami.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Who are the 16 candidates?

ConstituencyCandidate
ArakkonamAL Vijayan
KrishnagiriV Jayaprakash
SalemP Vignesh
MaduraiP Sarvanan
ErodeAatral Ashokkumar
South ChennaiJ Jayavardhan
North ChennaiRoyapuram Manoharan
KanchipuramE Rajasekar
AraniGV Gajendran
VillupuramJ Bhagyaraj
NamakkalS Tamilmani
ChidambaramM Chandrasekaran
NagapttinamG Surjit Shankar
TheniVD Narayanasamy
RamanathapuramB Ilayaperumal
KarurKRL Thangavel

Not bothered about social media talk'

Speaking on the occasion, Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, dismissed what he said were ‘things’ people say about the party on social media.

“We believe we are strong and people will support us. We are not bothered about what people talk on social media. We are in an alliance with the people,” the former CM remarked.

He also recalled the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, when the party swept the southern state, winning 37 out of the total 39 parliamentary segments. Five years later, however, it was AIADMK's arch-rival, the DMK, the state's incumbent ruling party, which bagged 38 seats.

Also Read: MK Stalin's DMK releases list of candidates, manifesto for Lok Sabha polls: ‘Will ban NEET’

Tamil Nadu will vote on April 19. Voting for the national polls will be held in seven phases, the first of which falls on April 19 and the last, on June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will be conducted on June 4.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / In first list, AIADMK declares candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats. Check details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On