On INDIA bloc’s menu: Veg lunches, protest strategies

The Opposition alliance MPs have been staging protests since the last three days at three locations — Sansad Marg, Janpath and Raj Ghat. But on Wednesday and Thursday both, the menu at the restaurants has remained the same, a sumptuous vegetarian lunch.

For the past two days, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s office has been extending invitations to INDIA bloc lawmakers to meet at a restaurant in central Delhi. Those familiar with the group’s tactics have been guessing it is also an invitation to participate in the protest against the alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

A Malayali Rajya Sabha MP told HT, “When we heard we will go to Moets, many of us expected a non-vegetarian buffet. Instead, we were handed an all-vegetarian menu.” Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said there was an à la carte menu at Moets. On Wednesday, the MPs went for lunch at Sagar Ratna, a popular South Indian joint on Janpath. They were served dosas and idlis.

According to three leaders aware of the details, 4-5 senior leaders have been organising WhatsApp calls for the past three evenings to discuss the next day’s plans. “It is not possible to take the opinion of 300 Opposition MPs on the strategy. So, a few senior leaders make plans, which also include the venue for lunch,” said a leader who is part of this mini group.

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According to Congress leaders, three factors are considered before selecting a restaurant. First, it must be located in Central Delhi so MPs residing in Lutyens’ Delhi can reach easily. Second, it should have a good vegetarian menu. Third, there should be sufficient parking space. When asked who decides the place, O’Brien said it is a collective call. The Congress, however, claimed that the proposals come from the party’s top brass.