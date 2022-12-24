India moving at fast pace to develop education infra, policies: PM Modi

India is moving at a fast pace to develop the education infrastructure and policies in the country at every level in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

The PM was virtually addressing the 75th Amrut Mahotsav of Swaminarayan Gurukul at Rajasthan’s Rajkot. He praised the efforts of Shastriji Maharaj Dharmajivandasji Swami and all the associated member for their tremendous efforts in the journey that had traversed over 75 years since it was first established in Rajkot back in 1948.

Remembering Bhagwan Swami Narayan, Modi remarked that one could experience new consciousness through him. The Prime Minister also highlighted the gender equality and sensitivity of the Indian ancient gurukul system and lauded Swaminarayan Gurukul for starting ‘Kanya Gurukul’.

The Prime Ministers Office (PMO) said, “It (the gurukul) has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students.”

The release by the government said, “From dedicated students in the field of spirituality to scientists in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), the tradition of Gurukul has nourished every field of the county.” Referring to the Indian tradition of treating knowledge as the highest pursuit of life, the Prime Minister said that when other parts of the world were identified with their ruling dynasties, Indian identity was linked with its gurukuls. Our Gurukuls have been representing equity, equality, care and a sense of service for centuries. He remembered Nalanda and Takshshila as synonyms for India’s ancient glory.

The PM said that the event coincided with the auspicious period of Amrit Kaal and termed it a ‘happy occasion’ He pointed out that ‘Indian tradition has been energised by such coincidences throughout history.’ On that, the release added, “The Prime Minister recounted these confluences in history i.e confluences of duty and hard work, culture and dedication, spirituality and modernity. The Prime Minister lamented the neglect of education and the duty to revive the glory of the ancient Indian education system in the immediate aftermath of Independence. Spreading true knowledge is the most important task, and this has been India’s devotion towards knowledge and education in the world which has established the roots of Indian civilisation”

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the saints in the journey of the next 25 years. “Today India’s resolutions are new and also the efforts to realise them. Today the country is moving with a vision of Digital India, Aatmnirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. ‘Sabka Prayas (everyone’s effort) in these projects of social transformation and social reform will impact the lives of crores of people. The Prime Minister also urged the students of Gurukul to travel to Northeast India for a minimum of 15 days and connect with the people to further strengthen the nation. He also touched upon topics like ‘Beti Bachao’ and environment protection and urged people to come together to strengthen ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the release added

The Prime Minister also emphasised the role of the education system and educational institutions in shaping the bright future of India.