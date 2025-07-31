Indo-Tibetan police, biotech dept tie up to tackle challenges at high altitudes

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has tied up with the ministry of science and technology’s department of biotechnology (DBT) in a bid to solve health and environmental challenges faced by ITBP personnel posted along the Indo-China border. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), with a strength of around 103,622, has over 157 border posts along the Indo-China frontier in altitudes ranging from 9,000 feet to 18,700 feet. (Representative photo)

The highest border outpost of the ITBP is Dorji La, located at a height of 18,750 feet (Mount Everest is 29,032 feet) in Sikkim. “This collaboration aims to use modern biotechnology to solve the unique health and environmental challenges faced by ITBP personnel serving in some of the world’s toughest and coldest border areas,” an ITBP spokesperson said.

The areas that will be focused on include better health care for jawans, tackling problems like high-altitude sickness, low oxygen (hypoxia), and extreme cold conditions, and advanced medical support – bringing diagnostic tools and telemedicine to remote border posts. “The focus is also on nutritional and stress solutions by conducting research on improved diets, stress relief methods, and genetic studies for better adaptation to harsh climates,” the spokesperson said.

The two agencies will conduct joint research on special nutrition packs, emergency medical kits, and cold-weather health gear.

“They will also conduct joint studies on the effect of high altitudes, while finding tailor-made solutions for the personnel. This partnership marks a big leap towards ensuring that our brave jawans get the best possible support while guarding the nation’s borders under the most challenging conditions,” the spokesperson added.

The force has also been tasked with the security of the cave shrine as part of the Amarnath Yatra security arrangements.