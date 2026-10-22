Kanpur man pinned to car roof with hands trapped in window, driven around for 1.5 km and run over
Biru Singh Badauria died during treatment after the alleged attack in Kanpur. Police are examining CCTV footage and have recovered the vehicle.
A 37-year-old man died in Kanpur after he was allegedly pinned to a car’s roof, driven around for 1.5 km and then thrown onto the road and run over by the same vehicle, police said on Thursday.
Two of the three men named in the murder case have been arrested.
The victim, Biru Singh Badauria, worked as a salesperson for a food products company. According to was returning home after visiting a Dussehra fair when the incident took place in the Hanumant Vihar area on Tuesday night, according to news agency PTI.
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According to a complaint filed by Badauria’s father, Ram Shankar Singh, the accused intercepted and assaulted his son. When Badauria tried to escape, they allegedly struck him with their car before trapping his hands in the vehicle’s rear window panes and pinning him to the roof.
The men then allegedly drove for around 1.5 km at high speed before throwing Badauria onto the road and running him over with the same vehicle.
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Badauria was first taken to a private hospital and later shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday.
Two accused arrested
Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI that two of the three accused named in the murder case had been arrested. Rajveer and Pintu have been taken into custody, while efforts are underway to trace the third accused, Mewa Yadav, Lal said.
The victim’s family alleged that the attack was linked to an earlier dispute between Badauria and two of the accused, Rajveer and Mewa Yadav, who live in Nai Basti in Khadepur.
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A complaint was initially lodged by Badauria’s brother, describing the incident as a road accident, following which a case was registered. His father subsequently filed a separate complaint alleging murder and naming Rajveer, Mewa Yadav and Pintu, according to Lal.
Police are examining CCTV footage and have recovered the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident. Further action will be taken based on the evidence, the police commissioner said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrithika Iyer
Krithika Iyer is a Senior Content Producer with the Explainer Desk at Hindustan Times, bringing a deep passion for rigorous, accessible journalism to every story. With a strong drive for breaking down complex topics, Krithika focuses on clear narratives that answer the critical questions of why stories matter and what happens next. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked with the Reuters Dotcom team, navigating fast-paced global news environments with precision and speed, mainly covering US legal news. Krithika holds a Master's degree from the University of Westminster, combining rigorous academic grounding with international newsroom experience. Deeply curious and endlessly adaptable, Krithika loves exploring new beats and learning continuously, believing that growth comes from trying one's hand at everything. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader who also enjoys experimenting with cooking and expressing creativity through art as a way to unwind. Bringing curiosity, sharp editorial insight, and a commitment to clarity, Krithika continues to shape compelling digital narratives that resonate with audiences across platforms.Read More