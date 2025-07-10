Kanwar Yatra 2025: Delhi issues travel advisory for annual pilgrimage

Travel advisories have been issued in Delhi NCR ahead of Kanwar Yatra, as the yearly pilgrimage by devotees of Lord Shiva is set to take place across Northern India, starting tomorrow. Delhi police estimated huge crowds of devotees who travel to the Ganga river to collect the scared water to flock Delhi tomorrow.(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

Authorities have undertaken various steps including mandatory QR code stickers for eateries, drones to monitor the pilgrims, and zero tolerance for meat and alcohol, reported News18.

Where are traffic congestions expected in the national capital?

Huge crowds of devotees who travel to the Ganga river to collect the scared Gangajal and bring it back to their local Shiva temples, are expected to enter the national capital from various borders, News18 quoted traffic police officials.

Dense crowds comprising groups of Kanwariyas are expected on Wazirabad Road, GT Road, Loni Road, NH-24, Road Number 56, Kalindi Kunj Road, Mathura Road, Ring Road, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Rani Jhansi Road, Ridge Road, and Dhaula Kuan.

Apart from this, Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Firni Road, Zakhira, Rohtak Road, Madipur, Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Madhuban Chowk, Mukarba Chowk, Keshopur Mandi, Janakpuri, Pankh Road, Devprakash Shastri Marg, Geeta Colony Pushta Road, Salimgarh Bypass, Indralok, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Barf Khana Chowk, Boulevard Road, Azad Market, Gokulpuri Flyover, 66 Foota Road, Maujpur Chowk, Seelampur Metro Station, Welcome, and Shahdara are also expected to see notable traffic congestions.

What are the routes that are likely to be congested?

Following are the routes in the city that are likely to be affected by the Kanwar yatra starting tomorrow.

Maharajpur Border or Ghazipur Border with Haryana via Road No. 56, Ghazipur roundabout

NH-24, Ring Road and Mathura Road via Badarpur Border

Kalindi Kunj via Mathura Road via Badarpur Border

ISBT on Ring Road via Majnu Ka Tila

Mukarba Chowk and NH-1 towards Singhu Border or Tikri Border

According to information from the capital city's traffic police department, devotees are likely to enter the city through the Apsara Border, Bhopura Border, Loni Border, Maharajpur Border, Kalindi Kunj Border, Ghazipur Border and Chilla Border, as News18 quoted traffic police officials.

Will the Kanwar yatra affect Noida and Ghaziabad?

Commercial vehicles in Noida that will be heading Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Hapur, or Moradabad and those coming via DND Flyway, Delhi-Badarpur Border, or Okhla Barrage must be aware of the traffic inconveniences and are advised to use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

According to the News18 report, commercial vehicles coming from NIB, Model Town, Chhijarsi, and Taj Highway and those using the MP-01 elevated road, might be rerouted to the Eastern Peripheral to avoid vehicle congestions.

Vehicles travelling through Loni, Tulsi Niketan, Seemapuri, and Anand Vihar borders, will be barred from entering Ghaziabad to keep traffic disruptions at bay.