Kargil War is symbol of armed forces’ valour, bravery and sacrifice: JP Nadda

The senior leader said the high-altitude conflict is a symbol of the valour, bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces' personnel while addressing a programme on Kargil Vijay Divas.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 14:29 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JP Nadda said as the armed forces were fighting the battle on India’s border, the political leadership was fighting it on the international arena as he pointed that the then Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif had urged Bill Clinton, the US president, to intervene.
JP Nadda, the Bharatiya Janata Party president, said on Sunday soldiers of Indian armed forces not only secured the country’s borders but also defeated the malicious intent of Pakistan during the Kargil War in 1999.

The senior leader said the high-altitude conflict is a symbol of the valour, bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces’ personnel while addressing a programme on Kargil Vijay Divas.

“It becomes my prime responsibility to reiterate on such forums time and again that Pakistan was in a very advantageous position, was on height and had taken strategic positions. Our soldiers attained victory on the basis on their valour and strategy,” he said.

“This was the toughest battle on the highest mountains… and you must also remember that the forces fought in a temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius. The future generations will remember how the soldiers ensured the security of our border, of our country and our security with their lives,” he added.

Nadda said as the armed forces were fighting the battle on India’s border, the political leadership was fighting it on the international arena as he pointed that the then Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif had urged Bill Clinton, the US president, to intervene.

“Atal ji received many messages, signals and several rounds of talks were held. But Atal ji had clearly said that India will not declare a ceasefire till the time we defeat Pakistan and secure our borders,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, has continued that policy of zero tolerance against intrusions till date. He spends every Diwali with the soldiers and officers of the forces posted on the borders of the country.

“This sends a message that the Prime Minister is standing with the army. The Prime Minister himself went to Ladakh, stayed there the entire day, held meetings, boosted the morale of our soldiers and met injured personnel,” he added.

Before addressing the Kargil Vijay Diwas programme, Nadda had tweeted his tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the conflict with Pakistan.

“The battle of Kargil symbolises the valour of the heroic sons of Mother Bharati. I offer my heartfelt admiration for the indomitable courage, valour and dedication of Indian soldiers,” he had tweeted earlier.

“The entire nation will always be grateful to all the warriors of Mother Bharati who waved the banner of their valour while protecting the sovereignty of the nation,” he said.

This year India is observing the 21st anniversary of the successful ‘Operation Vijay’.

India launched Operation Vijay to clear the posts in the high-altitude Kargil sector, which was occupied by the Pakistani soldiers and infiltrators on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC).

The armies of the nuclear-armed nations fought the war between May and July in Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere along the LoC. Indian forces took nearly three months to recapture the posts.

India lost 527 soldiers in the short but sharp conflict.

