Light rain likely in Delhi, orange alert in Uttarakhand while Himachal continues to reel

Delhi is predicted to see a generally cloudy sky on Monday, with rain likely over the national capital. Children playing in the overcast weather at Yamuna Pusta ground in New Delhi.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Monday, while the minimum is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Both sets of temperatures remained below normal on Sunday. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below the normal.

However, the intense humidity, ranging from 59% to 87%, made conditions feel much hotter, pushing the Heat Index or “feels like” temperature to 43.3°C.

Monday's prediction is a generally cloudy sky with light rain likely during the day. However, no colour-coded alert is active for the city.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 PM on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 75.

Orange alert in Uttarakhand, monsoon havoc continues in Himachal Pradesh

An orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of Uttarakhand on Monday, while monsoon continues to wreak the state of Himachal Pradesh

According to the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre, the weather office has predicted lightning accompanied by strong winds in some areas of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

The centre said that letters have been sent to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.

All schools and Anganwadis in Dehradun have been ordered to remain closed on Monday due to the Orange alert.

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of intense monsoon activity, with a combined death toll of 125 reported across the state from June 20 to July 20.

According to the data from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 70 of these deaths were caused by rain-related calamities such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and other weather-induced incidents, while 55 people lost their lives in road accidents during the same period.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) report further confirmed that 142 roads remain blocked, 40 water supply schemes are disrupted, and 26 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are non-operational as of 5 PM, July 20, due to widespread rainfall-induced destruction.

Public utility damage was significant, with Mandi district experiencing the highest disruption, reporting 91 blocked roads, followed by Kullu with 33.

Water supply and electricity have also been hampered significantly in Kullu, Mandi, and the surrounding areas.

The state government is continuing with emergency response, road restoration, and relief operations, with round-the-clock monitoring by SDMA and local district administrations.