Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said that the Loka Karala Sabha was disbanded as it was not serving the purpose for which it was created, while the opposition LDF contended that it was a "cruelty" towards the expatriate community of the state. Loka Kerala Sabha disbanded as it failed to meet objectives: Keralam CM

Satheesan said that the UDF had always opposed the LKS and since its recommendations were not being implemented, it was decided to disband it and replace it with a stronger and effective mechanism for expatriates to raise their grievances.

He was responding to an adjournment notice moved in the state Assembly by the LDF opposition on the issues of LKS disbanding, hike in premiums of the insurance schemes for expatriates and their families and the delay in disbursal of pensions to them from the Pravasi Welfare Board.

Moving the notice, CPI MLA K K Valsaraj also raised the issue of exorbitant air fares charged by airlines when expatriates return to Keralam from the Gulf region and the loss of membership in the welfare board when some of them are unable to pay their contributions for three-four months, especially in view of loss of jobs due to the conflicts going on in West Asia.

Satheesan said that contributions to the pravasi welfare board fund were short of ₹700 crore and, as a result, the government had to make up the shortfall in money to pay the pensions.

He said that ₹163 crore was paid by the board as benefits in 2026-27 and ₹102 crore was disbursed as pensions.

A shortfall of ₹32 crore towards pension for three months was paid by the government and pension arrears of three more months remain to be paid, the CM added.

He said that while the board has to shell out ₹35 crore every month towards pensions, it was getting only around ₹16 crore as contributions.

He urged the expatriate community and organisations representing them to contribute to the welfare board fund, saying that doing so would easily resolve the pension disbursal delays.

Satheesan also pointed out that in 2020-21, there were only around 17,000 members in the board, but now the number has increased to over a lakh while there is no corresponding rise in its income due to a decline in contributions.

On the issue of hike in the insurance premiums, the CM said that when the scheme was formulated, it had a "structural mistake" it covered all existing illnesses, which is usually not done.

As a result, a huge number of claims had to be paid, he said.

While the amount collected under the NORKA Care scheme was ₹145 crore, claims of around ₹210 crore had to be paid, of which around ₹120 crore was for treatment of diseases like cancer.

As a result, the insurance company suffered a loss of 160 per cent under the NORKA Care and 350 per cent under the NORKA Care plus schemes.

"Therefore, this year no companies came forward with quotations for giving insurance cover as per the earlier premiums and the only option left was to hike the premium. So, it was increased. Under the scheme, people from ages 18-110 will be covered. Usually, it is difficult to get insurance cover for people over the age of 60 years," Satheesan contended.

On the issue of air fares, the CM said that the state governments during the LDF rule and now have repeatedly urged the Centre to cap the air fares and to regulate the airlines which are "looting" the expatriates.

He also assured that necessary changes would be brought in the concerned rules to allow expatriates, who defaulted in payments to the welfare board fund for three-four months, to renew their membership by paying the defaulted amount.

"In view of these reasons, there is no need to adjourn the House proceedings to discuss the issue," he said and based on his view, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan denied permission to the notice.

Aggrieved over the denial of permission, the opposition staged a walkout with its leader, Pinarayi Vijayan, contending that disbanding of the LKS was a "cruelty" towards the expatriate community.

He also demanded that the hike in insurance premiums be withdrawn.

Vijayan, in his walkout speech, also accused the UDF government of having an unfavourable mindset towards the expat community as it cut short the budget allocation for NORKA to ₹112 crore from the ₹154 crore set aside for it by the LDF in its budget for 2026-27.

"This shows their mindset towards expatriates. It is not a correct mindset," he contended.

On the LKS issue, the LoP said the government has not come out with an alternative mechanism till now, leaving the expatriates without any forum to air their grievances.

He also criticised the hike in insurance premiums, saying it has posed an unbearable financial burden on the expatriates.

Vijayan claimed that the premium rates were much higher than those prevalent in the open market and asked the government to withdraw the same.

He said that expatriates plays a vital role in the growth of the country and the state, but they are not being given the due importance by the nation or the central government.

"Even the state is unable to do so," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.